Fire Breaks Out On Hill Near Badrinath Temple In Uttarakhand, Forest Officials Rush To Spot

A massive fire broke out on a hill adjacent to the world-famous Shri Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Saturday night. The flames spread rapidly, sending thick clouds of smoke across the area. The intensity of the fire was such that the flames could be seen from a distance of nearly two kilometres.

Following the incident, a team from the Forest Department rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

The fire triggered concern among forest officials, who immediately deployed personnel to tackle the situation. According to reports, forest workers continued their efforts to douse the flames late into the night. However, the fire had not been brought under control at the time of filing this report.

Steep Terrain Makes Firefighting Difficult

The hill where the fire broke out is located close to Badrinath Dham. Its steep rocky terrain has made firefighting operations particularly challenging for forest personnel.

Despite the difficult geographical conditions, the team has continued its efforts to bring the fire under control.

The Forest Department is closely monitoring the situation. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, while the extent of damage to forest resources has not yet been determined.

Officials will be able to assess the actual loss to the forest wealth only after the fire has been completely extinguished.

Disturbing visuals of the blaze engulfing the hills near the revered Badrinath shrine have also emerged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, while efforts to contain it are continuing.