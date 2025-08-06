A female college student in Odisha's Kendrapara district has died by self-immolation, with her father alleging that she took her own life after being blackmailed and harassed by her ex-boyfriend and facing what he claims was a lack of action from the police. According to a report by Kalinga TV, the victim, a final-year student, was a resident of the Pattamundai area. She allegedly used kerosene to set herself on fire inside her home while no other family members were present.

Speaking to the media, the girl's father claimed that the deceased and the accused had been in a relationship that had since ended. He alleged that the young man continued to harass and blackmail his daughter with "naked photos".

The father also stated, "The youth even had threatened to kill my daughter by setting her on fire with the help of petrol. After learning about it from my daughter, we had filed a complaint at the police station but no action was taken against the accused,". He further added that the matter was reported to the police approximately seven to eight months ago. "We had reported the matter to the police around 7-8 months ago but instead of registering case and taking action against the accused, my daughter was advised to block him from all communication platforms," he said.

Rising Incidents of Self-Immolation in Odisha

Kalinga TV reported that the deceased had filed a complaint at the Pattamundai Police Station seeking action against the youth, but "as police allegedly did not take any action against him, she got fed-up and ended her life".

The tragic incident follows a similar and horrific case of a Fakir Mohan College student in Balasore district who also died after self-immolation. This has reportedly led to a series of such incidents emerging from different parts of the state.