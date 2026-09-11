FDA Seizes 4,600 Kg Khoya, 12,500 Kg Paneer In Pune-Bound Consignments

Ahead of the Ganapati festival, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized around 4,600 kg of khoya (milk solids) and around 12,500 kg of paneer being brought into Pune, officials said on Friday.

The dairy products, collectively valued at nearly Rs 39 lakh, were seized after the agency gathered intelligence over the past 10 to 12 days, officials said.

Khoya Seized From Unhygienic Consignment

The seized khoya, valued at around Rs 11.60 lakh, was allegedly being transported under unhygienic conditions.

According to officials, the khoya was packed in gunny bags in bundles of around 20 kg and had been brought from Barshi in Solapur district.

“Samples of the entire stock have been collected, and the material has been seized. It will be destroyed following the prescribed procedure,” an FDA official said.

12,500 Kg Paneer Found In Two Vehicles

Two other vehicles were found carrying different varieties of paneer, including “malai paneer”, “low-fat paneer” and “medium-fat paneer”.

The total quantity was estimated at 12,500-12,600 kg, with an approximate value of Rs 27.83 lakh.

The paneer consignments had arrived from areas near the Karnataka border, including the Belagavi and Bagalkot sides, officials said.

Samples of both the paneer and khoya have been collected and will be sent to a laboratory for analysis. Further action will be decided based on the laboratory reports, officials said.

“If the samples are found unsafe, cases will be registered under Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act,” an FDA official said.

25-30 Traders Ordered Paneer, 30-35 Placed Khoya Orders

According to officials, the consignments were intended for distribution and sale in Pune city and the district.

The bills showed that the paneer consignments had been ordered by 25-30 traders, while 30-35 traders had placed orders for the khoya.

The FDA said its intelligence-gathering exercise involved tracking where the products originated, when they entered the area and who was involved in their purchase and distribution.

“Information is collected confidentially and worked upon to identify the source, timing and persons involved before taking further action,” the official said.

FDA Clarifies No Dairy Inspections In Current Operation

The FDA clarified that no dairy inspections were part of the present operation.

Officials said action against sellers and buyers involved in the consignments will be considered based on the laboratory reports and other findings.