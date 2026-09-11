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English NewsCitiesFDA Seizes 4,600 Kg Khoya, 12,500 Kg Paneer In Pune-Bound Consignments

FDA Seizes 4,600 Kg Khoya, 12,500 Kg Paneer In Pune-Bound Consignments

The seizure of the dairy products, valued at nearly Rs 39 lakh, was made after the agency collected intelligence for the past 10 to 12 days, they said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ahead of Ganapati, FDA seized 17,100 kg dairy products.
  • Khoya from Solapur, paneer from Karnataka, worth Rs 39 lakh.
  • Samples collected due to transportation concerns; testing underway.

Ahead of the Ganapati festival, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized around 4,600 kg of khoya (milk solids) and around 12,500 kg of paneer being brought into Pune, officials said on Friday.

The dairy products, collectively valued at nearly Rs 39 lakh, were seized after the agency gathered intelligence over the past 10 to 12 days, officials said.

Khoya Seized From Unhygienic Consignment

The seized khoya, valued at around Rs 11.60 lakh, was allegedly being transported under unhygienic conditions.

According to officials, the khoya was packed in gunny bags in bundles of around 20 kg and had been brought from Barshi in Solapur district.

“Samples of the entire stock have been collected, and the material has been seized. It will be destroyed following the prescribed procedure,” an FDA official said.

12,500 Kg Paneer Found In Two Vehicles

Two other vehicles were found carrying different varieties of paneer, including “malai paneer”, “low-fat paneer” and “medium-fat paneer”.

The total quantity was estimated at 12,500-12,600 kg, with an approximate value of Rs 27.83 lakh.

The paneer consignments had arrived from areas near the Karnataka border, including the Belagavi and Bagalkot sides, officials said.

Samples of both the paneer and khoya have been collected and will be sent to a laboratory for analysis. Further action will be decided based on the laboratory reports, officials said.

“If the samples are found unsafe, cases will be registered under Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act,” an FDA official said.

25-30 Traders Ordered Paneer, 30-35 Placed Khoya Orders

According to officials, the consignments were intended for distribution and sale in Pune city and the district.

The bills showed that the paneer consignments had been ordered by 25-30 traders, while 30-35 traders had placed orders for the khoya.

The FDA said its intelligence-gathering exercise involved tracking where the products originated, when they entered the area and who was involved in their purchase and distribution.

“Information is collected confidentially and worked upon to identify the source, timing and persons involved before taking further action,” the official said.

FDA Clarifies No Dairy Inspections In Current Operation

The FDA clarified that no dairy inspections were part of the present operation.

Officials said action against sellers and buyers involved in the consignments will be considered based on the laboratory reports and other findings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What dairy products did the Maharashtra FDA seize?

The Maharashtra FDA seized approximately 4,600 kg of khoya (milk solids) and 12,500 kg of paneer. These products, valued at nearly Rs 39 lakh, were intended for Pune ahead of the Ganapati festival.

Why were these dairy products seized by the FDA?

The khoya was seized due to alleged unhygienic transportation conditions. Samples of both the khoya and paneer were collected for laboratory analysis to assess their safety and quality.

Where did the seized khoya and paneer originate from?

The seized khoya originated from Barshi in Solapur district. The paneer consignments came from areas near the Karnataka border, specifically from Belagavi and Bagalkot.

What steps will the FDA take following the seizure?

Samples of the products have been sent for analysis. The seized khoya will be destroyed. Further action, including potential legal cases under the Food Safety and Standards Act, will be decided based on the laboratory reports.

Published at : 11 Sep 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune FDA Seizes 4600 Kg Khoya 12500 Kg Paneer
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