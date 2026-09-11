The Maharashtra FDA seized approximately 4,600 kg of khoya (milk solids) and 12,500 kg of paneer. These products, valued at nearly Rs 39 lakh, were intended for Pune ahead of the Ganapati festival.
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FDA Seizes 4,600 Kg Khoya, 12,500 Kg Paneer In Pune-Bound Consignments
The seizure of the dairy products, valued at nearly Rs 39 lakh, was made after the agency collected intelligence for the past 10 to 12 days, they said.
- Ahead of Ganapati, FDA seized 17,100 kg dairy products.
- Khoya from Solapur, paneer from Karnataka, worth Rs 39 lakh.
- Samples collected due to transportation concerns; testing underway.
Frequently Asked Questions
What dairy products did the Maharashtra FDA seize?
Why were these dairy products seized by the FDA?
The khoya was seized due to alleged unhygienic transportation conditions. Samples of both the khoya and paneer were collected for laboratory analysis to assess their safety and quality.
Where did the seized khoya and paneer originate from?
The seized khoya originated from Barshi in Solapur district. The paneer consignments came from areas near the Karnataka border, specifically from Belagavi and Bagalkot.
What steps will the FDA take following the seizure?
Samples of the products have been sent for analysis. The seized khoya will be destroyed. Further action, including potential legal cases under the Food Safety and Standards Act, will be decided based on the laboratory reports.
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