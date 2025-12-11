Farmers, Police Clash In Rajasthan Over Ethanol Plant; Vehicles Torched, Congress MLA Injured 

Farmers protesting the construction of an ethanol plant in Tibbi, Hanumangarh district, clashed with police on Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. Police used lathicharge and teargas to disperse the crowd gathered for a ‘Mahapanchayat’ near the project site.

Protesters Enter Site, Vehicles Set Ablaze

Demonstrators broke into the factory compound and vandalised construction materials. Following the lathicharge, the agitation turned violent, with protesters torching around 10 vehicles and damaging three bulldozers.

According to officials, around 300 farmers marched from the SDM office to the plant around 4 PM, demanding that the construction be stopped immediately.

As many as 500 police personnel, including one ASP and two DSPs were deployed to control the crowd. While police was trying to disperse the mob, protesters hurled stones and bricks, injuring almost a dozen policemen who were later taken to the Tibbi community health centre.

Leaders Injured As Tensions Escalate

Among the injured was Congress MLA from Sangaria and State Youth Congress president Abhimanyu Poonia, who received preliminary treatment at the protest site before being referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial District Hospital in Hanumangarh for further tests.

Long-Standing Opposition to Rs 450-Crore Project

The Mahapanchayat was organised against the Rs 450-crore ethanol plant being built by a private firm in Rathikhera village panchayat. Farmers have opposed the project for over a year, arguing it will cause air pollution, contaminate water sources and harm agricultural land.

Political Leaders Join Demonstration

Sriganganagar MP Kuldeep Indora, former Bhadra MLA Balwan Poonia, CPI(M) leader Mangej Choudhary and several farmer group representatives from Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar and neighbouring Punjab attended the gathering. Prohibitory orders have been in force in Tibbi since November 18.

Police Action Prompts Chaos, Shutdowns

The clash broke out when farmers marched towards the under-construction factory and damaged its boundary wall. Police intervention triggered panic, leaving many injured. Markets in Tibbi were shut, and internet services were suspended.

#WATCH | Hanumangarh, Rajasthan | SP Hari Shankar said, "A mahapanchayat was held against the ethanol plant. Some people marched towards the factory and vandalised it. In the clash, five policemen were injured. Action is being taken by the police. Seven people have been taken… pic.twitter.com/i7kkCMYNag — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025

Farmers Demand Relocation of Plant

Farmer leaders insisted the project would degrade the environment and render farmland infertile, creating a livelihood crisis. They reiterated demands for shifting the plant to another site.

Gehlot Slams Government Over Police Force

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the police action, stating on X that the Congress “will continue to raise the farmers’ voice fearlessly”. He questioned the BJP government’s “hatred towards farmers” while condemning the use of force.