Delhi Cop's Son Opens Fire On Two Brothers In Faridabad Road Rage, One On Ventilator

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Faridabad road rage: Man shot two brothers critically.

Dispute over narrow lane escalated into shooting.

Victims suffered critical bullet injuries; both remain serious.

Police arrested Jaswant, seized his revolver and car.

A road rage confrontation in Faridabad turned violent on Thursday night when a 26-year-old man, the son of a Delhi Police officer, allegedly opened fire on two brothers after an argument over passage in a narrow lane. Both victims suffered critical bullet injuries, with one battling for his life in intensive care and the other on ventilator support. The accused, identified as Jaswant, was arrested on Friday.

The victims, Prashant Jangra, 27, and his younger brother Prince, 23, were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 21A. Prashant sustained a gunshot wound to his chest, while Prince was shot in the neck, police said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The shooting took place around 9.30 pm in Bharat Colony. The brothers were travelling with their cousin Piyush, 18, and Prashant's brother-in-law Tushar, 23, to New Delhi Railway Station to pick up relatives arriving for a family gathering. The family was preparing to celebrate the birth of Prashant's child, born just four days earlier.

How A Narrow Lane Dispute Escalated Into A Shooting

According to investigators, the group had travelled barely 100-150 metres from their home when a Maruti Suzuki Brezza approached from the opposite direction. The vehicle was being driven by Jaswant, a resident of Bharat Colony.

Piyush, who witnessed the incident and later filed the police complaint, told Hindustan Times that Prashant was driving and flashed his headlights to indicate that there was insufficient space for both vehicles to pass. However, the Brezza continued towards them until the cars came face to face, leaving neither driver with room to manoeuvre.

Piyush alleged that Jaswant stepped out of his vehicle carrying a revolver and began abusing them. The brothers and their companions also got out of their car, while Prashant called his father to inform him that the other driver was threatening them with a weapon.

According to Piyush, Jaswant was angered because the brothers had not allowed him to pass first. He alleged that the accused opened fire at close range as soon as Prashant ended the phone call, hitting him in the chest.

Brother Shot At While Trying To Overpower Accused

When Prince attempted to overpower Jaswant, the accused allegedly shot him in the neck. Prince collapsed, while Jaswant fired two more rounds, Piyush told the newspaper. Piyush and Tushar managed to escape without injuries.

Piyush further alleged that Jaswant continued standing at the scene with his revolver even as family members began arriving. He reportedly taunted them, claiming that their efforts would not result in any action against him.

Despite being shot, Prashant managed to get behind the wheel and drive a short distance in an attempt to take his unconscious brother to a nearby hospital. However, doctors advised the family to shift both injured men to another hospital because of their critical condition, a Crime Branch officer said.

The brothers were subsequently transported by ambulance to a private hospital in Sector 21A. The accused allegedly remained at the scene for several minutes and fled only after some of his family members arrived, the officer added.

Accused Holds Arms Licence, Revolver And Car Seized

Police identified Jaswant as the son of an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police. He works as a computer operator at a private hospital in Faridabad and holds an arms licence in his name, according to Faridabad Police. He was arrested on Friday.

Faridabad Police public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said the accused's licensed revolver, allegedly used in the shooting, along with seven live cartridges and the Brezza car, had been seized.

Based on Piyush's complaint, police registered an FIR at Kheri Pul police station on Friday under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with attempt to murder, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.