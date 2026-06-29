Faridabad Businessman Dies By Suicide, Accuses Wife And In-Laws Of Harassment In Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Garment trader Rahul died by suicide in his Faridabad shop.

He left video alleging abuse by wife, in-laws.

A 28-year-old garment trader allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself inside his shop in Faridabad's Ballabhgarh on Sunday, leaving behind an Instagram video in which he accused his wife and her family of subjecting him to physical abuse and prolonged mental harassment.

The deceased, identified as Rahul, was a resident of Sector 3 Housing Board Colony. According to the Times of India citing the police, he left home on Sunday morning after meeting his mother and went to his garment shop, which he had opened around four months ago. He was later found hanging inside the premises.

The incident came to light at around 11 am when Rahul's brother, Amit, saw the video uploaded on Instagram and rushed to the shop with other family members. Finding the shop locked from inside, they broke open the glass door, but Rahul had already died.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to BK Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Rahul Accused Wife, Her Family Of Harassment

In the video recorded before his death, Rahul claimed he had married Jyoti, alias Preeti, in a love marriage two years ago. He alleged that since then, he had been subjected to continuous physical assault and mental harassment by his wife, mother-in-law Veena, father-in-law Bittu and sister-in-law Neetu.

फरीदाबाद : बल्लभगढ़ में 28 वर्षीय कारोबारी राहुल ने कथित तौर पर अपनी गारमेंट की दुकान में आत्महत्या कर ली।



मौत से पहले राहुल ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया, जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी ज्योति, सास वीना, ससुर बिट्टू और साली नीतू पर लंबे समय से मानसिक प्रताड़ना देने के आरोप… pic.twitter.com/6bxKNXl8z7 — Krishnan Gaur (@Mercedes5494) June 29, 2026

Rahul further alleged that despite doing household chores, including sweeping and washing utensils, he was repeatedly assaulted by his wife. He also claimed she insisted on living separately from his parents and had lodged a false assault case against him two days earlier, leaving him under severe mental distress.

Rahul Appeals Leagal Action

In his final message, Rahul appealed for legal action against his wife and her family. He also expressed his wish that his property should pass to his mother, siblings and other family members.

Based on a complaint filed by Rahul's family and the contents of the video, Sector 3 police have registered a case against his wife, her parents and her sister.

Investigating officer Ajeet Singh said a detailed investigation has been launched and the allegations made in the video are being verified.