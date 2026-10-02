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English NewsCitiesFaridabad: 13-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Friend Sexually Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building; 3 Held A Month Later

Faridabad: 13-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Friend Sexually Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building; 3 Held A Month Later

Faridabad gang rape: The three accused were arrested on Thursday and remanded in three-day police custody, while efforts are underway to nab three other suspects.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three men arrested; police seek three other suspects.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and her 16-year-old friend was sexually assaulted at an abandoned building in Greater Faridabad, with police making the arrests nearly a month after the incident.

According to a report by the Times Of India, three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape and sexual assault, while search continues for three other accused, who remain on the run.

The three accused, identified as Kunal, Deepak and Yash, were arrested on Thursday and produced before a local court. The court sent them to three days of police custody.

Police said the investigation has so far indicated the involvement of six people in the alleged crime. Teams have been formed to locate the three remaining suspects, the report said.

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Girls Allegedly Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building

According to police, the incident took place on August 24, when the 13-year-old, an eighth-grade student, was returning home after attending tuition classes.

She later went to meet her 16-year-old friend. The two were allegedly followed by six youths, who cornered them inside a dilapidated building.

The suspects allegedly subjected the girls to sexual violence and threatened them with physical harm. The threats allegedly prevented the two teenagers from immediately telling their families about the incident, TOI reported.

The matter came to light after the younger girl began showing signs of distress. Her mother questioned her, following which the teenager allegedly told her what had happened.

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Case registered after complaint

A formal complaint was filed at the BPTP police station on September 29, following which police conducted medical examinations of the two girls on Thursday night. A case was registered under relevant legal provisions relating to gang rape and unnatural assault.

Following the registration of the case, police arrested Kunal, Deepak and Yash. They were taken before a magistrate on Thursday night and remanded in police custody for three days.

Authorities said efforts are continuing to identify and apprehend the three other suspects allegedly involved in the incident. The investigation is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the arrested individuals?

The three arrested men, Kunal, Deepak, and Yash, were produced before a local court. They have been sent to three days of police custody.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Faridabad Faridabad News
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