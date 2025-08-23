Family Of Man Who Tried To Scale Parliament Wall Pleads For His Release In Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) The family of Ram Kumar Bind, the 20-year-old man who was arrested after attempting to scale a wall of the Parliament complex in Delhi, has appealed to the government for his release. They claim that their son is "sole support" and may have acted out without knowing the consequences.

Ram's father, Shiv Kumar Bind, said that his son and another brother, Umesh, work in a factory in Surat, Gujarat. "Ram's wife gave birth to a child just 12 days ago, and he left Surat on August 18 to return home. I don't know how he ended up in Delhi," the father said.

Ram's mother, Samla Devi, described her son as a simple man. "My son has no fault; the government should release him." She added that Ram is the sole support for the family, as his elder brother is ill and two younger brothers have an intellectual disability.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said that police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) are investigating the matter. "Neither Ram nor his family have any prior criminal record and further investigation is being handled by Delhi Police," said the officer.

Ram Kumar Bind attempted to scale a wall of Parliament on Friday morning but was caught by security personnel and handed over to police, officials said in Delhi.

Officials have also noted that Ram Kumar Bind appears to be "mentally incoherent." Multiple agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Delhi Police's Special Cell, are currently questioning him to determine his motive.

