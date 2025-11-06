Fake 'Rapido' App Scam: How Bengaluru Woman Nearly Fell For A Driver’s App Trick

A Bengaluru woman, Meenal Goel, has exposed a new form of digital fraud involving fake ride-hailing apps designed to look identical to legitimate platforms like Rapido. In a detailed account posted on LinkedIn and Instagram, she described how a driver allegedly used a counterfeit version of the Rapido app to overcharge her for a ride from Kempegowda International Airport to her home.

Fake 'Rapido' App Scam

According to Goel, the official Rapido app showed a fare of Rs 534, but the driver insisted that his app displayed Rs 650 and demanded immediate payment, claiming another booking was waiting, as per Times Now. When she asked to verify his screen, she noticed that the interface, logo, and color scheme were identical to Rapido’s, yet the fare was inflated. Upon confrontation, the driver admitted to using a fake app programmed to deceive passengers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenal Goel | Finance (@ca.meenalgoel)

Goel said she later discovered similar complaints from other commuters, pointing to a rising trend of app impersonation scams that leave users unable to claim refunds or register complaints, as the fake rides do not appear in official transaction histories.

She urged passengers to remain vigilant and adopt basic safety practices while using ride-hailing services. This includes verifying the fare displayed on their own app before making any payment, closely inspecting the driver’s app for inconsistencies in the logo or name, and ensuring that all payments are made through the official app rather than through third-party UPI requests.

In response, Rapido issued a statement of apology, confirming that the driver’s account had been suspended after an internal investigation. “Such practices are absolutely unacceptable, and we take incidents like this very seriously,” the company said, adding that user safety and trust remain their top priority.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Police Trace Nationwide School Bomb Hoaxes To Woman Techie Jailed In Gujarat