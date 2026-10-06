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English NewsCities‘Fake PCS Officer’ Marriage? AAP Leader Alleges Fraud, Says Wife Fled With Jewellery

‘Fake PCS Officer’ Marriage? AAP Leader Alleges Fraud, Says Wife Fled With Jewellery

According to Amarinder Singh’s complaint, the woman and her family had claimed before the marriage that she was a PCS officer, unmarried and younger than her actual age.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP leader's marriage turns into police case.
  • Wife allegedly faked identity, hid marriage, and age.
  • Police booked six for fraud, including wife's family.

A marriage involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amarinder Singh Mandophal has turned into a police case after he alleged that the woman he married had posed as a PCS officer and concealed details about her previous marriage and age.

Mandophal, who is the AAP’s district joint secretary, a district council member and chairman of the Sirhind Market Committee, alleged that he and his family were given false information before the marriage, which took place in February 2026.

Police have registered a case of fraud and forgery against six people, including the woman, Manvinder Kaur, at the Fatehgarh Sahib police station. The accused are currently being searched for, according to the details of the case.

AAP Leader Alleges Fake Identity

According to Amarinder Singh’s complaint, the woman and her family had claimed before the marriage that she was a PCS officer, unmarried and younger than her actual age.

Amarinder alleged that he later discovered that the woman was divorced and had previously been married. He further alleged that she has an 18-year-old son.

During his investigation, Amarinder also claimed that documents had been tampered with to show the woman’s age as younger than it actually was.

He alleged that the marriage had been arranged using fake identities and documents and that he had not been provided complete information about the woman’s background.

Wife, Five Family Members Booked

Police have registered a case against six people, including Manvinder Kaur.

The accused include her brother Tarlochan Singh, mother Varinderjit Kaur, maternal uncle’s son Narinder Singh Goldy, sister-in-law Rupinder Kaur and former village head Surinder Singh Rana.

All the accused are residents of Sursingh village in the Bhikhiwind police station area of Tarn Taran district.

Police are currently searching for the accused.

Allegation Of Jewellery, Valuables Being Taken

Amarinder also alleged that the woman left the house after the wedding and took valuable jewellery and other items with her.

He subsequently filed a police complaint regarding the matter.

The allegations form the basis of the police case, while the investigation into the matter is underway.

Prominent AAP Leaders Attended Wedding

The matter has attracted attention because several prominent AAP leaders and public representatives had attended the couple’s wedding in February 2026.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Minister Taranpreet Singh Saund were among the political figures present at the ceremony.

Photos and videos from the wedding, including visuals of political leaders celebrating and dancing bhangra, have also surfaced.

The wedding has now come under scrutiny following Amarinder Singh’s allegations and the registration of the fraud and forgery case against the woman and her family members.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AAP leader Amarinder Singh Mandophal file a police complaint regarding his marriage?

Mandophal alleged that his wife, Manvinder Kaur, and her family provided false information about her identity, age, and marital status. He claims she posed as a PCS officer and concealed a previous marriage.

What specific deceptions did Amarinder Singh Mandophal allege?

He alleged that Manvinder Kaur falsely claimed to be a PCS officer, unmarried, and younger. He later discovered she was divorced, previously married, and had an 18-year-old son.

Who are the individuals accused in this fraud and forgery case?

Police have booked six people, including Manvinder Kaur, her brother, mother, maternal uncle’s son, sister-in-law, and a former village head. All are currently being searched for.

Did Amarinder Singh make any other allegations against his wife?

Yes, Amarinder Singh also alleged that Manvinder Kaur left the house after the wedding and took valuable jewellery and other items with her. This claim is part of the police investigation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP Leader 6 Booked Marriage Fraud She Claimed To Be PCS Officer
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