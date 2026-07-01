Fake Besan Seized In UP's Shahjahanpur; FIR Lodged Over Trademark Infringement

Shahjahanpur (UP): Fake gram flour worth about Rs 32 lakh and a large quantity of pulses were seized following a raid here, an official said on Wednesday.

City Circle Officer Devvrat Vajpayee said the raid was conducted at a mill here after a Delhi-based company alleged that its brand name was being misused to sell counterfeit flour.

Acting on the complaint, police and administrative officials raided the mill located in the Char Khamba area and recovered a large quantity of packed gram flour bearing the company's brand name, along with around 200 empty packets of the same brand, he said.

The counterfeit gram flour is estimated to be worth about Rs 32 lakh, while a large quantity of pulses packed in bags was also recovered during the raid, the officer added.

Vajpayee said samples of the seized gram flour and pulses have been collected and the remaining stock has been sealed.

The samples have been sent for laboratory examination, and further legal action will be taken after the test reports are received.

Police have registered an FIR against accused Anuradha Agrawal under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to forgery and the Trade Marks Act, and an investigation is underway.

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