Kerala: 13 Dead In Thrissur Fireworks Unit Blast; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia
At least 13 died in a fire at a fireworks unit in Thrissur. Several were injured, with some critical. PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia, as leaders expressed grief.
At least 13 people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in Mundathikode, Thrissur district, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) confirmed on Tuesday.
According to KSDMA, five people are in critical condition, two are undergoing treatment in hospital wards, and 17 others suffered minor injuries.
PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia of two lakh Rupees.
In a message shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on X, he said he was saddened by the tragedy and extended his condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
The Prime Minister also announced ex-gratia assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), with Rs 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.
Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Thrissur, Keralam. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 21, 2026
President Doupadi Murmu also expressed grief and said her prayers and thoughts are with the families who have lost their beloved ones in the firecracker accident.