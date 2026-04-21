Kerala: 13 Dead In Thrissur Fireworks Unit Blast; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in Mundathikode, Thrissur district, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to KSDMA, five people are in critical condition, two are undergoing treatment in hospital wards, and 17 others suffered minor injuries.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia of two lakh Rupees.

In a message shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on X, he said he was saddened by the tragedy and extended his condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Prime Minister also announced ex-gratia assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), with Rs 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Thrissur, Keralam. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 21, 2026

President Doupadi Murmu also expressed grief and said her prayers and thoughts are with the families who have lost their beloved ones in the firecracker accident.

In a post on X, Murmu said, "Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to an explosion at a fireworks unit in Thrissur, Kerala. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." Venugopal, Kerala Minister Express Grief

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating he is "pained to hear about the scale of the devastation" and extended his condolences to the bereaved families."I am shocked to hear of the explosion at the fireworks storage facility in Thrissur, which has taken place only a few days before the Pooram will be held. I am pained to hear about the death of at least six people, and completely numb to hear about the scale of the devastation. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families in this time of grief. I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved. The government must deploy every possible means for rescue operations, and all injured must be given the necessary medical attention at the earliest," said Venugopal.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed that expert medical care be ensured for those injured in the explosion. The Minister instructed the Thrissur Medical College to make all necessary arrangements for their treatment and ordered the deployment of sufficient ambulances, including Kanivu 108 units, to the site.