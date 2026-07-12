Ex-Sena UBT MP Vinayak Raut, Son Booked After Daughter-in-Law Alleges Black Magic, Abuse

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut, his son and corporator Gitesh Raut, and other members of the family have been booked under the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act after Raut's daughter-in-law alleged she was subjected to occult rituals and abuse.

Apart from Vinayak Raut and his son Gitesh Raut, the FIR also names Firoz Baba and Kazi Baba.

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FIR Filed By Daughter-in-Law Over Allegations Of Occult Practices

The case was registered at Kapurbawdi Police Station in Thane on the complaint of Girija Raut, Vinayak Raut's daughter-in-law.

According to the complaint, Girija Raut alleged that members of the Raut family forced her to drink cow urine in the name of religious rituals and practised black magic by pulling out her hair as part of alleged occult practices.

Police have registered the case under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

An investigation is underway.

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