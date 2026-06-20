EU Lifts Assam Travel Advisory; Restrictions Remain in Charaideo, Tinsukia, Sivasagar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom European Union lifted travel advisory for most of Assam.

Assam lobbied; Australia, Japan already removed advisories.

Expected to boost tourism; Assam prepares for dignitaries.

The European Union has lifted its travel advisory for Assam, retaining restrictions only for the three districts of Charaideo, Tinsukia and Sivasagar that remain under AFSPA, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Speaking on Facebook Live, Sarma said EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin informed the Assam Chief Secretary that the revised advisory came into effect on Friday, allowing citizens of the EU's 27 member states to travel freely across most of Assam.

“After reviewing the situation in Assam, the EU has withdrawn the negative travel advisory. This means the 27 member states have lifted restrictions on travel to Assam, except for the three districts that are still under AFSPA,” Sarma said.

US, Canada Yet To Revise Travel Advisory

The Chief Minister noted that the United States and Canada are yet to revise their travel advisories, adding that the Assam government is actively engaging with both countries on the issue. He also pointed out that Australia and Japan had already withdrawn similar advisories last year.

In a post on X, Sarma described the move as a significant endorsement of Assam's improving security environment.

“Encouraging news for Assam. After Australia and Japan, EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state,” he wrote.

He said the decision followed the recent visit of EU diplomats to Assam and would help deepen engagement between the state and Europe while boosting tourism, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

Assam Lobbied Foreign Countries To Reconsider Advisory

Sarma revealed that the state government had been lobbying foreign missions to reconsider their advisories since the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit held in February 2025.

“We have been telling embassies that Assam is peaceful and that their citizens should not face restrictions while travelling here. After sustained efforts, we have succeeded in getting the EU advisory lifted,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the development is expected to increase tourist arrivals from Europe and stressed the need to strengthen tourism infrastructure. He suggested expanding homestays, nature camps and eco-tourism facilities while promoting Assam's ethnic cuisine and cultural heritage.

Sarma also called for greater use of English-language social media content to showcase Assam's unique attractions to international audiences. He said the Tourism Department would be asked to develop a comprehensive portal enabling visitors to access and book registered homestays through a single-window system.

“Tourism generates significant employment and is an important step towards an Atmanirbhar Assam. We must keep our destinations clean, improve visitor facilities and promote the state effectively,” he said.

Travel Restrictions Constrained Assam's Tourism Potential

The Chief Minister added that travel restrictions had constrained Assam's tourism potential for decades and expressed confidence that the latest decision would further enhance the state's profile on the global tourism map.

Sarma also indicated that Assam is preparing to host high-level international dignitaries from July 1 to 3, amid reports of a possible visit by Japan's Prime Minister next month.