‘Non-Hindus Prohibited’: Boards Put Up At Uttarakhand’s Har Ki Pauri As Ganga Sabha Pushes For ‘Hindu-Only’ Zones

The Ganga Sabha in Haridwar installed boards prohibiting non-Hindus from entering Har-ki-Pauri to “preserve the sanctity and spiritual significance of this ancient Hindu pilgrimage site”.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh controversy has unfolded in Haridwar after the Ganga Sabha, the managing body of the Brahmakund sanctum and surrounding ghats at Har-ki-Pauri, put up boards announcing that non-Hindus are not permitted to enter the area. These boards were put up on Friday to “preserve the sanctity and spiritual significance of this ancient Hindu pilgrimage site”. Photos and videos from the ghats showing the boards that have text written in Hindi are going viral on social media. 

“Ahindu pravesh nishedh chetra [Entry of non-Hindus prohibited],” the text on red-coloured boards read.

 

These signs were put up after a video went viral three days ago showing two young men wearing Kandura (traditional Arab attire) roaming in the Har Ki Pauri area. However, it was later revealed that these two young men were Hindus and had come to make a video for their YouTube channel. 

The district administration said it has taken note of the development but has not yet received any official directive from the state government. Haridwar municipal corporation town commissioner Nandan Kumar said, “We will act as per government instructions when they are issued.”

Ganga Sabha President Cites 1916 Bylaws

Defending the move, Ganga Sabha president Nitin Gautam said the organisation was only following long-standing municipal provisions dating back to 1916, framed under the guidance of BHU founder Pt Madan Mohan Malviya. These bylaws, he said, restricted the entry, residence and business activities of non-Hindus in the Har-ki-Pauri zone. 

He added, “Given the increasing influx of visitors and instances of non-Hindus entering this holy site, we are merely adhering to these provisions,” before saying that they had earlier demanded a blanket ban on the entry of non-Hindus at all 105 Ganga ghats in Haridwar. 

The boards were installed at multiple points around Har Ki Pauri under the supervision of Ganga Sabha secretary Ujjwal Pundit, who said such steps were necessary to “maintain the sanctity” of the ghats.

The body has also urged the state government not to deploy non-Hindu officials and police personnel on duty at Har Ki Pauri. However, officials pointed out that the revised municipal bylaws of 1954 allow government employees to enter restricted areas while on official duty, even if they are non-Hindu.

Boards Installed To Divert Attention From Governance Issues: Congress

The development has drawn sharp political reactions. The Congress party criticised the move, calling it “divisive”. 

Former Haridwar municipal committee chairperson and Sonipat MP Satpal Brahmachari questioned its practicality, noting that the Kumbh Mela area extends up to Roorkee, where a large non-Hindu population lives. “Instead of raising divisive issues, the focus should be on better arrangements for the upcoming Ardh Kumbh,” he added.

Manglaur MLA Qazi Nizamuddin also accused the ruling party of politicising the issue to “divert attention” from “governance issues such as law and order, corruption, the Kashipur suicide case, the Vineet Tyagi custodial death, land disputes in Rishikesh, and competitive exam paper leaks”.

The BJP, however, hit back at the Congress, calling its criticism an example of “appeasement politics”. State BJP president Mahendra Bhatt stated that religious traditions must be respected in matters related to sacred sites and events such as the Kumbh Mela.

“The rule regarding non-Hindu entry in certain sacred areas of Haridwar is not new; it has been implicitly followed for decades. Everyone should respect and abide by the traditions set by religious leaders and the local priestly community,” he said.

“No non-Hindu would come to bathe in the Ganga at Haridwar with the intention of attaining religious virtue. So why should anyone object to following existing traditions?” he added.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have boards been put up at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar?

The Ganga Sabha, the managing body, installed boards stating 'Entry of non-Hindus prohibited' to preserve the sanctity of the Hindu pilgrimage site.

What is the reasoning behind the non-Hindu entry ban at Har-ki-Pauri?

The Ganga Sabha cites 1916 bylaws, guided by Pt Madan Mohan Malviya, which restricted non-Hindu entry, residence, and business activities in the Har-ki-Pauri zone.

What is the district administration's stance on these new boards?

The district administration has noted the development but awaits official directives from the state government before taking any action.

Have there been any controversies or incidents that led to these boards being installed?

The boards were put up after a video of two individuals in traditional Arab attire in the Har Ki Pauri area went viral, though they were later identified as Hindus.

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Haridwar Uttarakhand Har Ki Pauri
