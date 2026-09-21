Chaman Lal is an elderly man from Punjab who went missing during a pilgrimage to Amritsar. He has memory-related problems, which contributed to him getting separated from his group.
Lost In Amritsar, Elderly Punjab Man Reaches Bihar; Stranger Uses ChatGPT To Find Family
A local resident, Neeraj, found him distressed near Gayaji railway station and sheltered him for around four days. Neeraj then used ChatGPT and internet searches to trace the village in Ludhiana district.
- Elderly man missing from Amritsar reached Bihar accidentally.
- Stranger sheltered him, used ChatGPT to locate village.
- Stranger travelled to Punjab, reunited him with family.
An elderly man from Punjab who went missing during a pilgrimage to Amritsar accidentally boarded a train bound for Bihar and eventually reached Gayaji, where a stranger helped reunite him with his family after using ChatGPT and internet searches to trace his village.
Chaman Lal, a resident of Fatehgarh Gujran village in Ludhiana, had travelled to Amritsar on September 11 under the Punjab government’s Chief Minister Pilgrimage Scheme to visit the Golden Temple. His family said Lal has memory-related problems.
During the pilgrimage, Lal became separated from other members of his group and eventually reached Amritsar railway station. There, he mistakenly boarded a train travelling towards Bihar and ultimately reached Gayaji, according to an NDTV report.
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Stranger Shelters Lal For Four Days In Gayaji
Near Gayaji railway station, a local resident named Neeraj noticed Lal. The elderly man appeared distressed and hungry and was unable to provide his complete address.
According to Neeraj, Lal could only remember the name of his village, Fatehgarh Gujran. Neeraj took him to his home, gave him food and kept him with his family for around four days while trying to locate Lal’s relatives.
Lal spoke Punjabi, and Neeraj began searching for the village using the information the elderly man could provide. He spent around three days using ChatGPT and internet searches with different combinations of the village name.
The searches eventually led Neeraj to Fatehgarh Gujran in Ludhiana district, near Machhiwara Sahib.
Neeraj Travels With Elderly Man To Punjab
After identifying the village, Neeraj decided not to send Lal back alone. Instead, he travelled with him from Gayaji to Punjab to ensure that he reached his family safely.
After arriving in Ludhiana, Neeraj took Lal towards the Machhiwara area. He showed Lal’s photograph to local residents and asked whether anyone recognised him or knew the village.
A local man, Master Krishan Lal, eventually recognised the elderly man. He had previously seen Lal’s photograph on social media, where it had been circulated during the search for him.
Krishan Lal then contacted Lal’s family. His grandson, Sukhchain Singh, travelled to Machhiwara, identified his grandfather and brought the search to an end.
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Family Thanks Stranger For Bringing Lal Home
Lal had gone missing from Amritsar but was eventually reunited with his family after several days, following the efforts of Neeraj and local residents.
Neeraj, who works in the construction sector in Gayaji, said he decided to help after finding Lal alone and distressed near the railway station. Once he identified the village, he also took responsibility for ensuring that the elderly man reached his relatives.
Sukhchain Singh said the family had searched extensively for Lal in Amritsar and had also informed the police. His photograph was circulated on social media by family members and villagers seeking information about his whereabouts.
The family thanked Neeraj for giving Lal shelter, caring for him and personally accompanying him from Gayaji to Punjab so he could be reunited with his relatives.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Chaman Lal and why did he go missing?
How did Chaman Lal end up in Gayaji, Bihar?
After getting separated in Amritsar, he mistakenly boarded a train bound for Bihar. This led him to Gayaji, where a local resident found him distressed near the railway station.
How did Neeraj help locate Chaman Lal's family?
Neeraj used ChatGPT and internet searches with various combinations of the village name Lal remembered, Fatehgarh Gujran. These searches eventually led him to the correct village in Ludhiana district.
How was Chaman Lal finally reunited with his family?
Neeraj traveled with Lal from Gayaji to Punjab. There, a local man recognized Lal from social media posts and contacted his family, leading to his reunion with his grandson.