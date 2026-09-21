Lost In Amritsar, Elderly Punjab Man Reaches Bihar; Stranger Uses ChatGPT To Find Family

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elderly man missing from Amritsar reached Bihar accidentally.

Stranger sheltered him, used ChatGPT to locate village.

Stranger travelled to Punjab, reunited him with family.

An elderly man from Punjab who went missing during a pilgrimage to Amritsar accidentally boarded a train bound for Bihar and eventually reached Gayaji, where a stranger helped reunite him with his family after using ChatGPT and internet searches to trace his village.

Chaman Lal, a resident of Fatehgarh Gujran village in Ludhiana, had travelled to Amritsar on September 11 under the Punjab government’s Chief Minister Pilgrimage Scheme to visit the Golden Temple. His family said Lal has memory-related problems.

During the pilgrimage, Lal became separated from other members of his group and eventually reached Amritsar railway station. There, he mistakenly boarded a train travelling towards Bihar and ultimately reached Gayaji, according to an NDTV report.

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Stranger Shelters Lal For Four Days In Gayaji

Near Gayaji railway station, a local resident named Neeraj noticed Lal. The elderly man appeared distressed and hungry and was unable to provide his complete address.

According to Neeraj, Lal could only remember the name of his village, Fatehgarh Gujran. Neeraj took him to his home, gave him food and kept him with his family for around four days while trying to locate Lal’s relatives.

Lal spoke Punjabi, and Neeraj began searching for the village using the information the elderly man could provide. He spent around three days using ChatGPT and internet searches with different combinations of the village name.

The searches eventually led Neeraj to Fatehgarh Gujran in Ludhiana district, near Machhiwara Sahib.

Neeraj Travels With Elderly Man To Punjab

After identifying the village, Neeraj decided not to send Lal back alone. Instead, he travelled with him from Gayaji to Punjab to ensure that he reached his family safely.

After arriving in Ludhiana, Neeraj took Lal towards the Machhiwara area. He showed Lal’s photograph to local residents and asked whether anyone recognised him or knew the village.

A local man, Master Krishan Lal, eventually recognised the elderly man. He had previously seen Lal’s photograph on social media, where it had been circulated during the search for him.

Krishan Lal then contacted Lal’s family. His grandson, Sukhchain Singh, travelled to Machhiwara, identified his grandfather and brought the search to an end.

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Family Thanks Stranger For Bringing Lal Home

Lal had gone missing from Amritsar but was eventually reunited with his family after several days, following the efforts of Neeraj and local residents.

Neeraj, who works in the construction sector in Gayaji, said he decided to help after finding Lal alone and distressed near the railway station. Once he identified the village, he also took responsibility for ensuring that the elderly man reached his relatives.

Sukhchain Singh said the family had searched extensively for Lal in Amritsar and had also informed the police. His photograph was circulated on social media by family members and villagers seeking information about his whereabouts.

The family thanked Neeraj for giving Lal shelter, caring for him and personally accompanying him from Gayaji to Punjab so he could be reunited with his relatives.