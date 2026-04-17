ED Raids 7 Locations Linked To Merlin Group Over 'Fraud' Case Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED raids Merlin Group over alleged financial fraud, forged documents.

Probe targets questionable land deals and multi-time land showcasing.

DC Pal Group also under ED scanner amid transactions.

TMC leader Kumar Saha's residence raided, sparking protests.

Just a week ahead of the upcoming elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched a series of coordinated raids across multiple locations in Kolkata as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged financial fraud involving the Merlin Group.

According to officials, search operations are being conducted at five locations, including CF Block and CK Block in Salt Lake, as well as Middleton Street and two other sites. The action is linked to allegations that the real estate group created forged documents in the name of various projects to facilitate questionable land deals.

Raids Amid Allegations Of Fake Documents And Financial Irregularities

Sources within the agency claim that large sums of money were allegedly raised by showcasing the same piece of land multiple times using fabricated documents. During the probe into land transactions, the name of another construction firm, DC Pal Group, has also surfaced.

On Friday morning, ED teams reached the office of DC Pal Group in CF Block, Salt Lake, along with the residence of its head in CK Block, where searches were underway.

ED Conducts Early Morning Searches, Questioning Underway

At around 5:30 am, ED officials, accompanied by central forces, conducted a raid at the residence of a businessman associated with the Merlin Group on Middleton Street. Sources said the individual is currently being questioned.

Earlier on April 8, the ED had carried out raids at the residence and office of Merlin Group heads Sushil Mohta and Saket Mohta, along with several other locations. Those searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing allegations of land grabbing through forged documents, raising of crores, and broader financial irregularities.

Raid At Trinamool Leader’s Residence Sparks Protest

In a parallel development, ED teams also raided the residence of Kumar Saha, a Trinamool Congress leader from South Kolkata, located in the Kalighat area on Greek Church Road.

Officials said Saha is being questioned at his residence. The raid triggered protests from his supporters, who gathered outside the building upon learning of the operation. Several protesters staged a sit-in demonstration, blocking the vehicles of ED officials and central forces.

The situation remained tense but under watch, as authorities continued their operations. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.