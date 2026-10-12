Siliguri: A poster campaign by the Hindu Jagaran Manch urging people to buy biryani and puja articles from shops owned by Hindus triggered a controversy here, the largest town in the northern part of West Bengal.

The posters were put up across the city by the Hindu Jagaran Manch, an affiliate of the RSS, ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

The organisation stated that messages like "Eat biryani at a Hindu shop" and "Buy puja articles from Hindu shops" are not a diktat.

Hindu Jagaran Manch member Abhishek Das, who is leading the campaign, said, "This is not a diktat but an appeal. If people support businesses run by Hindus, it will also impact the local economy."

Senior CPI(M) leader and former minister Asok Bhattacharya demanded police action against those behind the posters.

"Putting up such posters is a crime in a secular, democratic nation. The administration should not only remove the posters but also arrest those behind this communal campaign," Bhattacharya said.

A BJP leader said the Hindu Jagaran Manch was an independent organisation and that the ruling party had no involvement in the campaign.

The posters drew criticism from a section of residents, who said Bengalis have traditionally been enjoying biryani without enquiring about the religious identity of the person preparing it.

They also pointed out that many artisans involved in making Durga Puja materials, including shola (pith) decorations, were Muslims, and described the appeal as contrary to the spirit of free thinking and Bengal's social traditions.

The Left parties also criticised the campaign, arguing that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to people of all religions and that religion should not determine a person's livelihood.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)