Durga Puja Pandal To Chronicle Suvendu Adhikari’s Political Journey From Nandigram To Nabanna

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata Durga Puja to showcase CM Adhikari's political journey.

Pandal depicts career milestones using models, art, documentaries.

A Durga Puja organised by the Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata will showcase the life and political journey of Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, with the pandal set to depict key phases of his public career, organisers said on Wednesday.

‘Nandigram To Nabanna’ Theme

The puja, themed ‘Nandigram to Nabanna: Bubair Joyjatra’, will trace Adhikari’s political journey from his childhood and entry into politics to his participation in various political movements and eventual rise as the chief minister of Bengal.

“The pandal would chronicle different phases of Adhikari's journey, including his childhood, entry into politics, struggles during various political movements and his eventual emergence as the chief minister of Bengal,” Hindu Mahasabha state president Chandrachur Goswami said.

Visual Narrative Of Adhikari’s Political Career

Adhikari, popularly known as ‘Bubai’, will be at the centre of the visual narrative. The installation will use models, flex panels, photographs, murals and documentary presentations to depict different stages of his political career.

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A miniature portrait of Adhikari will also be displayed, along with a documentary highlighting his political struggle and major milestones, Goswami said.

“The entire installation is planned as a visual narrative, combining historical references with aesthetic elements,” he said.

Traditional Bengali Art To Feature

Preparations for the Durga Puja at Ruby Crossing are already underway. The pandal will also feature traditional Bengali ‘patachitra’ motifs and other artistic representations, according to the organisers.

The organisers expect the elaborate theme and visual presentation to draw lakhs of visitors during the Durga Puja festivities.

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