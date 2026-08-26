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English NewsCitiesDurga Puja Pandal To Chronicle Suvendu Adhikari’s Political Journey From Nandigram To Nabanna

Durga Puja Pandal To Chronicle Suvendu Adhikari’s Political Journey From Nandigram To Nabanna

A miniature portrait of Adhikari will also be displayed, along with a documentary highlighting his political struggle and major milestones, Goswami said.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata Durga Puja to showcase CM Adhikari's political journey.
  • Pandal depicts career milestones using models, art, documentaries.

A Durga Puja organised by the Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata will showcase the life and political journey of Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, with the pandal set to depict key phases of his public career, organisers said on Wednesday.

‘Nandigram To Nabanna’ Theme

The puja, themed ‘Nandigram to Nabanna: Bubair Joyjatra’, will trace Adhikari’s political journey from his childhood and entry into politics to his participation in various political movements and eventual rise as the chief minister of Bengal.

“The pandal would chronicle different phases of Adhikari's journey, including his childhood, entry into politics, struggles during various political movements and his eventual emergence as the chief minister of Bengal,” Hindu Mahasabha state president Chandrachur Goswami said.

Visual Narrative Of Adhikari’s Political Career

Adhikari, popularly known as ‘Bubai’, will be at the centre of the visual narrative. The installation will use models, flex panels, photographs, murals and documentary presentations to depict different stages of his political career.

ALSO READ: ‘I Am Hurting A Lot’: What IIT Delhi Student Told His Mother Hours Before Death

A miniature portrait of Adhikari will also be displayed, along with a documentary highlighting his political struggle and major milestones, Goswami said.

“The entire installation is planned as a visual narrative, combining historical references with aesthetic elements,” he said.

Traditional Bengali Art To Feature

Preparations for the Durga Puja at Ruby Crossing are already underway. The pandal will also feature traditional Bengali ‘patachitra’ motifs and other artistic representations, according to the organisers.

The organisers expect the elaborate theme and visual presentation to draw lakhs of visitors during the Durga Puja festivities.

ALSO READ: CM Yogi Launches Free Bus Travel Scheme For Women, Names It After Ahilyabai Holkar

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main theme of the Durga Puja organized by the Hindu Mahasabha?

The puja is themed 'Nandigram To Nabanna: Bubair Joyjatra'. It will trace the political journey of Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who is popularly known as 'Bubai'.

What aspects of Suvendu Adhikari's life will the Durga Puja pandal depict?

The pandal will chronicle key phases of Adhikari's political career, including his childhood, entry into politics, struggles, and eventual rise as Chief Minister of Bengal.

How will Suvendu Adhikari's political journey be presented visually at the pandal?

The installation will use models, flex panels, photographs, murals, and documentary presentations. A miniature portrait and traditional Bengali 'patachitra' motifs will also be included.

Who is organizing this Durga Puja in Kolkata?

The Durga Puja is being organized by the Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata. Its state president, Chandrachur Goswami, provided details about the event.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Pandal Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari Nabanna Suvendu Adhikari Political Journey
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