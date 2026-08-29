'Don’t Leave Mum And Dad Alone': Maharashtra Teen Dies By Suicide After Message To Sister

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English NewsCities'Don’t Leave Mum, Dad Alone': Teen Dies By Suicide On Rakshabandhan After Message To Sister

'Don’t Leave Mum, Dad Alone': Teen Dies By Suicide On Rakshabandhan After Message To Sister

After celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister, the Jalgaon teenager returned home and later shared emotional messages on social media.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 02:12 PM (IST)

A 17-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on Raksha Bandhan after posting an emotional message for his sister and family on social media.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Sahebrao Dhangar, a Class 11 Arts student. Rohit had gone to his sister’s house with his father to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. After his sister tied a rakhi, he returned home with his father on a two-wheeler.

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'Take Care Of Everything, Didi'

After returning home, Rohit posted a photograph with his sister on Instagram along with an emotional message. In the post, he asked his sister to take care of everything and not leave their parents alone, indicating that he was leaving.

He wrote, “Take care of everything, didi, don’t leave Mum and Dad alone, I am going.”

Preliminary information suggests that Rohit had also sent a video to a friend, saying that he had lost money in online gaming. After receiving the message, the friend rushed to Rohit’s house. However, by then, Rohit had died by suicide.

Police reached the spot following the incident.

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Doctors Declared Him Dead

Rohit’s family immediately took him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Shani Peth police registered an accidental death case and sent the body for post-mortem.

Rohit also posted another emotional status on social media, referring to returning as everyone's favourite and saying that he would erase the remaining stains and that there would be no tears.

It read, “Next time I come, I will become everyone’s favourite”, followed by a message about erasing the remaining stains, with neither eyes being moist nor anything being taken away from the heart, before ending with “Thank you...”.

Police are examining his social media activity and messages as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Published at : 29 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jalgaon MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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