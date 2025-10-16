Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDoctor Suggests ‘Finger Diagnosis’ To Patient With Urine Issues, Criticised After Video Goes Viral

A Chamba doctor faced backlash after a woman accused him of using inappropriate language during a call. The doctor later apologised, calling it a misunderstanding.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
A controversy has erupted in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district after a local woman accused a doctor of using inappropriate language during a phone conversation. The incident, which allegedly took place at Tissa Civil Hospital, has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The woman, identified as Babli, shared an emotional video online, claiming that Dr Kulbhushan Sharma behaved rudely and used offensive words while discussing her daughter’s medical condition. Following her tearful appeal, the Health Department promptly took notice and launched an official inquiry. Babli has also filed a formal complaint against the doctor at Tissa police station.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 PM on Monday when the woman visited the hospital with her 2.5-year-old daughter, who was experiencing a burning sensation while urinating. She stated that, since it was late at night and the hospital was quiet, she could clearly hear the conversation between the doctor and the nurses over the phone. According to her, Dr. Sharma said, "I said, 'I won't check by putting my finger in..." which she perceived as inappropriate.

Dr Sharma, however, denied any intent to offend and presented his side of the story. He explained that the conversation was a technical discussion with his staff regarding the medical examination and treatment procedure for the child. He maintained that his words were strictly professional medical terminology, which may have been misunderstood.

“I never intended to hurt anyone or use indecent language,” Dr Sharma said. “If my words caused any misunderstanding or discomfort, I sincerely apologise to the woman and her family.”

The doctor also expressed disappointment at the way the incident was portrayed online, stating that publicising the video and accusing him on social media was unfair. “I was defamed on social media,” he added. “Just as my video was circulated widely, the truth should also be shared publicly.”

Dr Sharma further noted that he had been on duty for more than 16 consecutive hours that day and had stepped out briefly for dinner when the woman arrived with her daughter. Meanwhile, Chamba’s Chief Medical Officer, Vipin Kumar, confirmed that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident thoroughly and submit its report soon.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chamba Hospital Doctor Controversy Finger Check Remark
Read more
