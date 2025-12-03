'My Shift Has Ended...': Pregnant Woman Loses Unborn Child In MP After Doctor Denies Treatment

A case of alleged medical negligence has once again surfaced at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, where a pregnant woman lost her unborn child after a delay in treatment at the trauma centre. The woman, who was suffering from severe bleeding, was allegedly denied timely care after a woman doctor reportedly refused treatment, citing the end of her duty hours.

By the time the family managed to shift the woman for further treatment, the foetus had died in the womb. As the incident triggered public outrage, the district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry. However, the victim’s family has accused the hospital administration of attempting to shield the doctor and staff.

What exactly happened

According to information, the pregnant woman, a resident of Sherpar village in the Waraseoni area, was brought to the trauma centre on Monday after she started bleeding heavily. The family alleged that there was no doctor present in the emergency ward, and no blood was available at the hospital. After a considerable delay, Dr Rashmi Baghmare arrived and took the woman to the operating theatre.

The family claimed that shortly later, the doctor said her duty had ended, and another doctor would take over. During this time, the woman’s condition continued to deteriorate. An ultrasound later revealed that the foetus had no heartbeat. Following protests by the family, another doctor, Dr Shraddha Barmate, performed surgery on Tuesday morning and removed the deceased foetus.

Family demands action against doctor

The woman’s relatives alleged that she was bleeding profusely, and they pleaded with the doctor for immediate treatment. However, treatment was delayed on the grounds that the doctor’s shift had ended, which they claim led to the death of the unborn child. They have demanded strict action against the doctor concerned.

CMHO denies negligence

Responding to the allegations, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Paresh Uplap said the woman was brought to the hospital in a critical condition with heavy bleeding. He claimed that during initial examination, the foetal heartbeat was not detected. Dr Rashmi Baghmare was ready to perform the surgery, he said, but blood was not available at the time. By the time blood was arranged, another doctor had taken over duty and carried out the operation. He maintained that there was no negligence.

Administration orders probe

Following the uproar and media coverage over the alleged conduct of the doctor at the trauma centre, the district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. Officials said that strict action would be taken if any lapse is found.