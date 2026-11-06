Delhi Pollution: GRAP-3 Implemented Across NCR, Check What Restrictions Will Apply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR air quality severe; CAQM implements GRAP-3.

GRAP-3 bans specific construction, mining, older vehicle use.

Work from home, hybrid classes, GRAP addresses pollution.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category ahead of Diwali, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3) as a precautionary measure.

The CAQM sub-committee took the decision in view of rising pollution levels, with several restrictions set to come into force to control air pollution across the region.

An action plan has been drawn up to curb pollution-causing activities in Delhi-NCR. It includes restrictions on dust-generating construction work and mining.

GRAP-3 is generally invoked when Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the 401-450 range. However, the CAQM can also impose these restrictions depending on the prevailing pollution situation.

What Restrictions Will Be Imposed Under GRAP-3?

Under GRAP-3, dust-generating construction activities, mining and stone crushers will be prohibited in Delhi.

The restrictions also include a ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles across Delhi-NCR.

In addition, 50 per cent of employees will be required to work from home, while classes up to Class 5 will be conducted in hybrid mode.

Why Are GRAP Restrictions Imposed?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is an emergency action framework designed to tackle air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

It comprises a set of restrictions that become progressively stricter depending on the severity of pollution. As air quality deteriorates, tougher measures are introduced to control emissions and reduce pollution.

GRAP was first notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 2017.