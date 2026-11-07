Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his reported statement about visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying those who had insulted Lord Ram should apologise to his devotees before coming to the holy city.

Speaking at the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Yogi said Lord Ram would forgive everyone, but those who had hurt the sentiments of devotees must first express remorse for their actions.

"Those who insulted Ram should come to Ayodhya, but they must apologise to Ram devotees. The Lord will forgive everyone. However, he does not delay in ending arrogant rulers," the Chief Minister said.

Yogi also highlighted the development taking place in Ayodhya, saying the holy city was regaining its former glory through the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sacrifices made by saints.

"Today, Ayodhya is regaining its glory, for which saints made sacrifices. With the guidance of Modi ji, Ayodhya is being developed," he said.

Yogi Adityanath Targets SP Over Firing On Ram Devotees

The Chief Minister also referred to the firing on kar sevaks during the Ram Temple movement and targeted the Samajwadi Party over the incident.

"At one time, bullets were fired in Ayodhya in the name of Ram. There were attempts to prohibit even the chanting of Ram's name. Today, the same Ayodhya is developing like the Treta Yuga. Those who turned Ayodhya bloodstained... I wonder how they try to bring even religious discourses within the boundaries of mushairas and pollute them," he said.

'Those Who Denied Ram's Existence Must Apologise'

Taking an apparent swipe at Akhilesh Yadav without naming him, Yogi said there was a time when restrictions were imposed on people visiting Ayodhya and chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

"Earlier, restrictions were imposed in Ayodhya, with people being told that nobody would be allowed to come and nobody would be allowed to say Jai Shri Ram. Those who fielded lawyers to question the existence of Lord Ram are now accepting his existence. If anyone comes disguised as Marich, he will not be able to escape Lord Ram's arrows," he said.

Yogi also referred to temples dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki and Mata Shabari, along with the presence of Jatayu in the temple complex. He highlighted the construction of the airport named after Maharishi Valmiki, saying Ayodhya had never had an airport before.

'Ayodhya Will Never Face Curfew Again'

Yogi further said those who had neglected and insulted Ayodhya and subjected saints to lathi charges should visit the city only after apologising to Ram devotees and expressing remorse for their actions.

"Those who neglected and insulted Ayodhya and ordered lathi charges on saints must certainly come here, but only after apologising. They should apologise to Ram devotees and repent for their actions. The Lord is kind and will forgive everyone," he said.

Highlighting the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister asserted that Ayodhya would never again come under curfew and that no one would dare to open fire on Ram devotees or insult saints.

"Ram devotees' Ayodhya will never come under curfew again. Nobody will be able to neglect Ayodhya, nobody will dare to open fire on Ram devotees, and nobody will be able to insult saints," he said.