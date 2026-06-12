'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Slogans Raised At AMU During Govt Seminar: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP Minister held first government seminar at AMU campus.

Slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' echoed, drawing widespread campus discussion.

Minister Singh termed event a significant positive university transformation.

Slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" echoed through the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Friday as Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture and Agriculture Dinesh Pratap Singh attended a government seminar marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and nine years of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

The divisional horticultural advancement seminar was held at the university's historic Kennedy Auditorium, marking the first time such a government event was organised on the AMU campus. The programme was hosted by the Horticulture Department and attended by BJP legislators, two MLCs, senior administrative officials and hundreds of farmers from the Aligarh division.

First Government Event Held On AMU Campus

Kennedy Hall, known primarily as a venue for academic, literary and cultural discussions, hosted the seminar focused on industrial investment, agricultural exports, horticulture development and public welfare initiatives.

I liked this…UP government minister Dinesh Pratap Singh raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans at Aligarh Muslim University. A seminar was organized for the Agra-Aligarh division on the completion of 12 years of the Modi government, which was hosted by the Horticulture Department. pic.twitter.com/d280oenC94 — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) June 12, 2026

The minister's visit, coupled with the unprecedented nature of the event, generated considerable discussion across the university and the city. Tight security arrangements were put in place around the campus, with police, intelligence and administrative teams maintaining close vigilance throughout the programme.

Slogans Echo Through Kennedy Hall

During the event, BJP workers and farmers present in the auditorium raised slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram", creating a markedly different atmosphere inside the university venue.

The slogan-raising became one of the most discussed aspects of the programme, with the event drawing attention for both its political and symbolic significance.

Dinesh Pratap Singh Calls It A 'Positive Change'

Addressing the gathering, Dinesh Pratap Singh described the developments at the university as part of a broader transformation taking place across the country.

"Just as the entire country is changing today, a similarly major and positive change has been witnessed at Aligarh Muslim University," the minister said.

"Such a programme has never been held inside AMU before. Today, farmers and patriotic BJP leaders are present together in this prestigious Kennedy Hall of AMU, which in itself is a significant transformation," he added.

Referring to the slogans raised during the programme, Singh said: "The slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' heard inside Kennedy Hall today reflect the strength and resonance of our Sanatan culture, which unites every citizen of the country."

Focus On Agriculture And Development

The seminar primarily focused on modern farming practices, horticulture and government welfare schemes. Speakers highlighted initiatives related to industrial investment, agricultural exports and horticulture development, while also calling for faster implementation of development programmes.

The minister said both the Centre and the state government remain committed to the welfare of farmers and highlighted what he described as key achievements in the agriculture sector.

Agra Potato Research Centre Highlighted

During his address, Singh also referred to the establishment of what he described as the country's first advanced potato research centre in Agra. According to the minister, the facility will help potato growers gain access to improved seed varieties and scientific farming techniques aimed at reducing costs and improving productivity.

Security Tightened During Visit

Ahead of the minister's arrival, extensive security arrangements were made across the campus. Entry into the venue was permitted only after thorough checks, while police and intelligence personnel remained deployed throughout the event.

Officials also assured farmers that the benefits of government schemes were being delivered directly and transparently to beneficiaries.

The seminar ended with speakers emphasising that initiatives such as drip irrigation, polyhouse farming and horticulture subsidies were helping farmers move towards commercial agriculture and greater prosperity.