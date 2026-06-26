Vagabond Arrested In South Delhi Subway Murder Of Migrant Worker, Motive Under Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested vagabond Anil Mandal; murder motive unknown.

New Delhi, A 48-year-old vagabond was arrested for stabbing an elderly man to death in the Dhaula Kuan subway, police said on Friday.

The victim, Champai Ho, 62, hailed from East Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, the police said.

Ho was found lying in a pool of blood in the subway on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the incident was reported at Dhaula Kuan police chowki at 6.45 am.

A team which responded to the call found a man in the subway with multiple stab wounds.

A case of murder was registered at the Delhi Cantt Police Station and an investigation was launched.

In their investigation, the police found that Ho had come to Delhi from Ghatshila in Jharkhand by train and got down at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

He was on his way to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan to resume work as a mason when the incident happened.

Ho lived alone in rented accommodation in Bhiwadi, while his family lives back in Jharkhand.

Through CCTV footage, the police identified the attacker as Anil Mandal, a resident of Bihar's Banka district, and found him hiding near the crime scene.

Mandal told the police that he used to work as an auto-rickshaw driver in Delhi.

He left the city for his village, but returned after fights with his family, and since then, he has been living as a vagabond, he told the police.

Mandal is married and has five daughters and a son, while his wife and children live separately in Bihar, the police said.

Ho and Mandal did not know each other, and the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

A security guard, Vijay Kumar, who was present near the subway in the morning, told PTI about a heavy police presence at the scene.

"I came at 8 am and noticed police near the spot. I later learned it was a murder case," Kumar said.

He said police had cordoned off the entire area.

The body's post-mortem was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)