Derek O’Brien Appears Before Kolkata Police In Abhishek Banerjee Office Scuffle Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Derek O'Brien appeared before Kolkata Police Wednesday.

O'Brien questioned over August 27 scuffle at party office.

Scuffle occurred when police removed a TMC billboard.

Abhishek Banerjee also questioned; 14 people arrested currently.

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien appeared before the Kolkata Police on Wednesday in connection with a scuffle at party leader Abhishek Banerjee’s office here over the removal of a billboard bearing Trinamool Congress signage, an officer said.

O’Brien arrived at the Shakespeare Sarani police station around 10 am, followed by Banerjee’s personal assistant Sumit Roy, he said.

"The TMC MP was questioned on various aspects of the incident," the officer said.

Banerjee had also appeared before the police on Tuesday and was questioned for several hours over the August 27 incident.

The TMC national general secretary has been named as an accused in two of the FIRs, while Rajya Sabha MP O’Brien and former MLA Humayun Kabir are among others named in the cases, police said.

The police had earlier summoned O’Brien to appear on Monday, but he had sought more time, citing the short interval between the notice and the scheduled appearance.

However, the police turned down his request, issuing another notice directing him to appear on Wednesday.

“We are questioning all the persons named in the cases and examining the available evidence. The statements of the individuals concerned are being recorded as part of the investigation,” the officer said.

The charges include obstructing government officials in discharge of their duties, unlawful assembly, assault and harassment of women personnel, according to police.

The billboard, bearing TMC signage, set up on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building on Camac Street, was dismantled by KMC personnel after police forced their way inside.

O’Brien had earlier alleged that the police barged into the office with an “illegal” notice, assaulted senior leaders and heckled party supporters and office staff.

He had also described reports of resistance attempts by private guards as “fake news”.

So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)