Dense Fog Causes Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Delhi–Lucknow Highway In UP, 12 Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At least 12 people were injured on Sunday morning after dense fog conditions triggered a major road accident on the Lucknow–Delhi National Highway (NH-9) in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.

The incident took place near Shahwajpur Dor village under the jurisdiction of the Gajraula Kotwali police station. Due to extremely poor visibility, nearly 10 vehicles collided with each other in quick succession, NDTV reported.

Police personnel and ambulances rushed to the location soon after the mishap and transported all the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The collision led to confusion and congestion on the highway, with vehicular movement remaining affected for a prolonged period. Officials said the fog was so thick that motorists were unable to spot vehicles ahead of them, resulting in a chain-reaction crash.

Meanwhile, a separate road accident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, where a pick-up vehicle carrying devotees on their way to take a holy dip in the Ganga rammed head-on into an unidentified vehicle amid dense fog late on Friday night. At least 12 devotees were injured in the collision, with five reported to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred on the Tanda–Banda National Highway near Chandpur Mahmoodpur village, which falls under the Jaisinghpur police station limits. Reduced visibility due to heavy fog is believed to have led to the crash.

Following the incident, local residents from nearby villages rushed to the site and alerted the police. Ambulance teams reached the spot and shifted all 12 injured persons to Birsinghpur hospital for treatment.

Officials said the condition of several injured persons, including the driver Dharmendra (40), Maniram (45), Jiyalal (42), Lalmati and Shanti, remains serious.

Circle Officer (Jaisinghpur) R K Chaturvedi said that after providing primary medical care, the seriously injured were referred to other hospitals for further treatment.

Subsequently, police deployed cranes to clear the wrecked vehicles from the road and resume traffic movement. The injured are currently undergoing treatment, while authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.