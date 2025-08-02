An altercation broke out between two bike-borne men and petrol pump staff after they were denied petrol following the implementation of 'no helmet, no fuel' rule in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

As the dispute escalated, the two bikers took out a knife and even lit a match near the petrol pump tank. Fortunately, no damage was caused to the petrol pump and a major accident was averted. The incident, which took place on Friday evening, was caught on CCTV installed on the premises of the petrol pump.

The accused, identified as Sanjay and Shafeeq, were taken into custody after the incident came to the fore. Legal action is being taken regarding the matter.

"A dispute arose at a petrol pump when the employees refused to serve fuel to those without helmets. There was an altercation and scuffle between them, and then they took out a knife and threw a lit match near the petrol pump's tank. Both accused (Sanjay and Shafeeq) have been taken into custody, and legal action is being taken. No damage was caused to the petrol pump," Police PRO Rajesh Dandotia told news agency ANI.

A new order prohibiting the sale of fuel to two-wheeler riders without helmets was enforced by the administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday.

A petrol pump on Arandia Bypass was also sealed for violation. The station did not install any signage informing people of the rule and madating use of protective gear while riding, officials told news agency PTI.

The drive is being led by special teams headed by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), who are carrying out spot inspections at petrol stations throughout the district. Their goal is to ensure that every fuel outlet strictly enforces the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ policy.

This robust crackdown traces back to an earlier meeting this week, chaired by former Supreme Court judge and Road Safety Committee chairman Abhay Manohar Sapre. Judge Sapre urged district officials to run an intensive campaign promoting compliance with helmet and seatbelt mandates.

Subsequently on Wednesday, the administration issued the 'No helmet, No petrol' prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The violation carries a punishment of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.