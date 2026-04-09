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HomeCitiesDelhi Woman Killed, Body Found Inside Bed Storage At PG; Boyfriend Among 3 Arrested

Delhi Woman Killed, Body Found Inside Bed Storage At PG; Boyfriend Among 3 Arrested

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a PG bed storage box in Delhi’s Mangolpuri with strangulation marks. Three men have been arrested; police are probing murder and possible sexual assault angles.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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A 35-year old woman was found inside a bed storage compartment at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri. The police said on Wednesday that they saw the strangulation marks on her body. 

Police have arrested three men, Surendra alias Bobby, Joginder, and Deepak (22), all residents of the area in connection with the case.

Police said a PCR call was received on April 7 reporting a woman found under suspicious circumstances in a room at a building in Patthar Market, where a PG facility was being operated by a 31-year-old man, Amarjeet.

During a search, the woman’s body was recovered from the bed’s storage box. Officials noted visible strangulation marks on her neck and a head injury. Forensic teams were called in, and evidence was collected.

The victim, a Mangolpuri resident, was reportedly in a relationship with Deepak. Investigators said she had visited the PG on April 7 and spent about an hour with him. Suspicion arose after the accused left, prompting the PG owner to alert the police.

The two other accused were also present at the premises, and police are probing possible sexual assault angles along with other circumstances leading to the crime.

A case under relevant sections, including murder, has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused are being questioned as police reconstruct the sequence of events. Further investigation is ongoing.

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Input By : PTI

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the woman's body found?

The woman's body was discovered inside a bed storage compartment at a paying guest accommodation in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri.

What were the initial findings regarding the woman's death?

Police observed strangulation marks on her neck and a head injury, indicating foul play.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Delhi Woman Woman Killed In Mangolpuri Body Found In Bed Storage Delhi Woman Killed Body Found In PG
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