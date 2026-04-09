Delhi Woman Killed, Body Found Inside Bed Storage At PG; Boyfriend Among 3 Arrested

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A 35-year old woman was found inside a bed storage compartment at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri. The police said on Wednesday that they saw the strangulation marks on her body.

Police have arrested three men, Surendra alias Bobby, Joginder, and Deepak (22), all residents of the area in connection with the case.

Police said a PCR call was received on April 7 reporting a woman found under suspicious circumstances in a room at a building in Patthar Market, where a PG facility was being operated by a 31-year-old man, Amarjeet.

During a search, the woman’s body was recovered from the bed’s storage box. Officials noted visible strangulation marks on her neck and a head injury. Forensic teams were called in, and evidence was collected.

The victim, a Mangolpuri resident, was reportedly in a relationship with Deepak. Investigators said she had visited the PG on April 7 and spent about an hour with him. Suspicion arose after the accused left, prompting the PG owner to alert the police.

The two other accused were also present at the premises, and police are probing possible sexual assault angles along with other circumstances leading to the crime.

A case under relevant sections, including murder, has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused are being questioned as police reconstruct the sequence of events. Further investigation is ongoing.

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