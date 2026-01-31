Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As January 2026 nears its end, Delhi began Saturday under a blanket of cold and fog, with early morning temperatures slipping to around 7 degrees Celsius. Moderate fog reduced visibility across several parts of the city, reinforcing the winter chill that has lingered through the month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the national capital under a yellow alert for January 31, warning of changing weather conditions that could disrupt daily routines.

Delhi Weather: Weekend Rain & Thunderstorms On Cards

According to the IMD, very light to light rainfall is expected over Delhi later in the day. Weather models indicate that thunderstorms may develop, bringing with them lightning, gusty surface winds, and brief spells of rain. These conditions could extend into the night, keeping temperatures on the lower side.

The department has forecast a maximum temperature of about 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum has already dipped close to 7 degrees. Officials have also cautioned that this active weather pattern is likely to persist into early next week. Between January 31 and February 2, Delhi may continue to experience intermittent light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

Fog, Clouds & A Colder Outlook Ahead

Beyond the weekend, the IMD expects skies to remain partly cloudy on February 4 and 5. However, shallow to moderate fog is likely during morning hours for at least the next six days. Meteorologists warn that the ongoing rain and cloud cover could lead to a further drop in temperatures, increasing the possibility of dense fog in several areas, particularly during early mornings and late nights.

Such conditions could affect road, rail, and air traffic, especially during peak travel hours, prompting authorities to advise caution.

Air Quality Slips Despite Winter Rains

Alongside the weather changes, air quality in Delhi-NCR remains a concern. A visible layer of smog was reported in multiple localities. In Mahipalpur, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 233, categorised as “poor,” while areas around Akshardham recorded an AQI of 327, placing it in the “very poor” range, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows that Delhi’s average AQI up to January 30, 2026, was 307, marginally higher than the 306 recorded during the same period last year. While January 2025 was the cleanest January since 2022, this year now ranks as the second-best in recent years despite logging two “severe” air quality days.

The air quality early warning system has predicted “very poor” conditions for January 31, indicating that residents may not see immediate relief despite the expected rainfall.