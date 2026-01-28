Delhi Logs Wettest January In 4 Years; Cold, Rain Persist, Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi experienced an unusually wet and chilly Tuesday as a strong Western Disturbance swept through the region, delivering the city’s most significant January rainfall in four years. The spell of rain and thunderstorms not only drenched the capital but also triggered a noticeable dip in temperatures, reinforcing winter’s hold just as January nears its end.

With 24 mm of rainfall recorded so far this month, Delhi has already crossed the highest January rain total seen since 2022. The weather event disrupted daily routines and added to seasonal discomfort, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours.

Delhi Temperatures Slide Sharply

The rain-induced cloud cover caused daytime temperatures to plunge well below normal levels. The maximum temperature settled at 16.9 degrees Celsius, over five degrees lower than the seasonal average, while the minimum dropped to 8.0 degrees Celsius, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

Although these readings came close to meeting the criteria for a “Cold Day,” the India Meteorological Department refrained from issuing the classification. Meteorologists cited expectations of a short-term temperature rebound as the reason for holding back.

According to the forecast, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. However, this brief respite may be followed by another sharp dip of 5 to 6 degrees over the next three days, before conditions stabilise once again.

Cloudy Skies Ahead, More Rain Likely In Early February

Weather conditions on Wednesday are expected to remain largely overcast, with shallow fog forming during the morning hours. Temperatures are forecast to range between 12 and 18 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also indicated the possibility of another round of rainfall returning to the region on February 1.

Initially, a red alert was issued in anticipation of intense weather activity, but this was later downgraded to a yellow alert as conditions eased. Even so, authorities have cautioned residents to remain alert, as damp and cold conditions are likely to linger.

Air Quality Deteriorates Despite Rainfall

Contrary to expectations, the rainfall did little to improve Delhi’s air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board reported a 24-hour average Air Quality Index of 336, placing it firmly in the “very poor” category.

By Tuesday evening, data showed that 26 monitoring stations across the city were recording “very poor” air quality, while seven stations fell under the “poor” category. Five locations reported “severe” pollution levels, and only one station registered “moderate” air quality. Wazirpur emerged as the most polluted area, recording an AQI of 421.

Pollution levels are expected to remain in the “very poor” range in the coming days, continuing to pose health concerns for vulnerable groups.