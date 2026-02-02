Post-Rain Chill Grips Delhi-NCR, Dense Fog In Several Areas; Clear Skies Ahead

After rainfall and icy winds over the past day, the weather in Delhi-NCR has turned sharply colder. On Sunday morning (February 2), dense fog was reported in several parts of the region, while light sunshine is expected as the day progresses.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions in Delhi-NCR are likely to remain clear until February 7, with no forecast of rainfall. The IMD has also clarified that no weather warnings have been issued during this period, indicating that rain activity has effectively withdrawn from the capital and surrounding areas.

Rain Triggers Sudden Weather Shift

Despite the forecast of dry weather till February 7, cold winds over the past 24 hours have intensified the winter chill. The new week has begun under cloudy skies and foggy mornings. The IMD said cloud cover will persist today, and visibility may remain low during the early hours.

However, sunshine is expected during the daytime. Notably, both maximum and minimum temperatures are gradually rising, which could bring some relief from the biting cold at night.

Temperatures to Rise Gradually

In the coming days, the maximum temperature across Delhi-NCR is expected to reach between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is also likely to increase, ranging from 7 to 10 degrees Celsius. This suggests a reduction in the intense cold and shivering nights experienced in recent days.

Snowfall to Continue in Hill Regions

The IMD said rainfall and snowfall may continue in mid- and high-altitude hill regions until February 3, while plains and lower hill areas are expected to remain dry. From February 4 onwards, weather conditions are likely to improve.

Rain activity is expected to largely subside in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. However, light rainfall may continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Light rain and snowfall are still possible in the hill regions, while dry weather is expected to prevail across most parts of the country.