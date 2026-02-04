Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Battles Dense Fog, Rising Pollution, AQI Over 300 In Several Areas; Yellow Alert Issued

Delhi-NCR Battles Dense Fog, Rising Pollution, AQI Over 300 In Several Areas; Yellow Alert Issued

The IMD issued a Yellow Alert for continued dense fog. Air quality worsened, with AQI readings in the 'very poor' category, and little relief is expected soon.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 08:42 AM (IST)

The weather has intensified daily hardships for residents across Delhi and the adjoining NCR region, with cold conditions, dense fog and pollution combining to disrupt normal life. Cloudy skies have persisted over the past few days, while thick fog has been a regular feature during morning hours.

On Tuesday morning, visibility dropped sharply in several parts of the capital, forcing vehicles to move at a crawl on major roads as fog reduced sightlines significantly.

Dense Fog Disrupts Travel and Daily Commute

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility in Palam and Safdarjung areas dipped to around 100 metres on Tuesday morning. The thick fog caused inconvenience to office-goers and school buses, while cold and icy winds further intensified the chill. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average.

Yellow Alert Issued as Fog Likely to Persist

The IMD has warned that dense fog conditions are likely to continue in Delhi on Wednesday as well, prompting the issuance of a Yellow Alert. The department said light fog may appear in some areas during morning hours, while several locations could witness dense fog. Wind speeds are expected to remain low, with north and north-westerly winds blowing at 10 to 15 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Alongside weather concerns, air pollution remains a major worry for residents. Due to sluggish wind movement, pollutants remain trapped in the air. On Tuesday, air quality index (AQI) readings crossed 300 in 17 areas of Delhi, placing them in the ‘very poor’ category. The city’s average AQI stood at 272, up by 62 points compared to the previous day. According to the air quality early warning system, there is little chance of relief from pollution over the next two days.

Related Video

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Pollution Delhi Ncr DELHI NEWS DELHI-NCR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Arabian Sea; Oil Prices Jump As Gulf Tensions Escalate
US Shoots Down Iranian Drone In Arabian Sea; Oil Prices Jump As Gulf Tensions Escalate
India
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome India-US Trade, Hold Talks Over Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals
Cities
Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide
Major Mishap Averted At Mumbai Airport: Air India & IndiGo Aircraft Wingtips Collide
News
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Speaker Om Birla, Slams Govt For Blocking President’s Address As ‘Blot on Democracy’
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Speaker Om Birla, Slams Govt For Blocking President’s Address As ‘Blot on Democracy’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Finalized; Govt Readies Statement as Opposition Raises Questions in Lok Sabha
Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget