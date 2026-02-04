The weather has intensified daily hardships for residents across Delhi and the adjoining NCR region, with cold conditions, dense fog and pollution combining to disrupt normal life. Cloudy skies have persisted over the past few days, while thick fog has been a regular feature during morning hours.

On Tuesday morning, visibility dropped sharply in several parts of the capital, forcing vehicles to move at a crawl on major roads as fog reduced sightlines significantly.

Dense Fog Disrupts Travel and Daily Commute

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility in Palam and Safdarjung areas dipped to around 100 metres on Tuesday morning. The thick fog caused inconvenience to office-goers and school buses, while cold and icy winds further intensified the chill. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average.

Yellow Alert Issued as Fog Likely to Persist

The IMD has warned that dense fog conditions are likely to continue in Delhi on Wednesday as well, prompting the issuance of a Yellow Alert. The department said light fog may appear in some areas during morning hours, while several locations could witness dense fog. Wind speeds are expected to remain low, with north and north-westerly winds blowing at 10 to 15 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Alongside weather concerns, air pollution remains a major worry for residents. Due to sluggish wind movement, pollutants remain trapped in the air. On Tuesday, air quality index (AQI) readings crossed 300 in 17 areas of Delhi, placing them in the ‘very poor’ category. The city’s average AQI stood at 272, up by 62 points compared to the previous day. According to the air quality early warning system, there is little chance of relief from pollution over the next two days.