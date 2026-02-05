Dense Fog, Biting Cold Grip Delhi As Visibility Drops To 50 Metres; Yellow Alert Issued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi woke up to biting cold and dense fog on Wednesday (February 5), with several areas reporting extremely low visibility during the early morning hours. In many places, the road ahead was barely visible, causing inconvenience to commuters, especially on highways and open stretches where fog remained particularly intense.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR on February 5 is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach close to 21 degrees Celsius.

Yellow Alert Issued for Dense Fog

According to the weather department, a yellow alert has been issued due to the possibility of moderate to dense fog during the morning hours. Visibility in some areas may drop to as low as 50 metres. Light winds are expected to blow at speeds of 8 to 15 kmph, which could bring slight daytime relief, though the cold conditions are likely to persist.

Air and Rail Traffic May Be Affected

Dense fog may also impact air and rail services, with delays to several flights and trains possible. Morning travellers have been advised to remain cautious, while motorists are urged to use fog lights to reduce the risk of accidents.

Night temperatures are expected to dip further to between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. The ongoing impact of a western disturbance is contributing to the intensified cold, with partly cloudy skies likely through the day.

Cold weather and low wind speeds continue to affect air quality in the national capital. Delhi’s AQI is expected to remain in the ‘poor’ category, ranging between 250 and 300. At 6 am on Wednesday, the AQI was recorded at 267, raising concerns over respiratory health.

Doctors have advised people to wear warm clothing, drink warm fluids and avoid stepping out during early mornings and evenings. Extra precautions are recommended for children and the elderly.

The IMD said morning fog may persist from February 6 to 8, though a slight rise in temperatures is possible. As the western disturbance weakens, gradual relief from the cold is expected.