Winters Not Over Yet? Light Rain In Delhi Tomorrow To Bring Respite From Mid-February Heatwave

Delhi weather news: New Delhi is likely to see light rain on Wednesday (18 February), offering a brief respite from unseasonal warmth, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has forecast very light showers and warned of winds gusting between 30 and 40 km/h during the afternoon.

Monday (16 February) saw the highest temperature of the season so far in the capital, and on Tuesday (17 February) the mercury soared to 30.9 degrees Celsius, about 6.5 degrees Celsius above the normal average for this time of the year.

City-Wide Temperature Snapshot

IMD weather station data from across the city showed the following minimum temperatures recorded on Wednesday morning: IYANAGAR (13.8 degrees Celsius), Safdarjung -main weather station (12.6 degrees Celsius), Palam (15.3 degrees Celsius), Lodhi Road (12.6 degrees Celsius), The Ridge (12.2 degrees Celsius).

For maximum temperatures on Tuesday: Safdarjung (30.9 degrees Celsius), IYANAGAR (29.9 degrees Celsius), The Ridge (29.4 degrees Celsius), Lodhi Road (29.2 degrees Celsius), and Palam (29.1 degrees Celsius).

On Monday, the city registered 31.6 degrees Celsius, marking one of the warmest days in Delhi this year, significantly above the seasonal norm.

According to the IMD’s forecast for Wednesday, daytime temperatures are expected near 27 degrees Celsius with night lows around 14 degrees Celsius, suggesting a slight cooling trend thanks to the possibility of rain.

Air Quality Remains Poor

Meanwhile, air quality continued to be a health concern. On Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorised Delhi’s air quality as “poor”, with an average AQI of 249.

The CPCB classifies air quality based on AQI levels as follows: a score between 0 and 50 is considered “Good”, 51 to 100 falls under “Satisfactory”, 101 to 200 is termed “Moderate”, 201 to 300 is categorised as “Poor”, 301 to 400 is labelled “Very Poor”, and readings from 401 to 500 are marked as “Severe”.