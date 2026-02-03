North India, including Delhi-NCR, is experiencing dense fog with extremely low visibility. A yellow alert has been issued for the region.
Dense Fog Blankets North India; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi-NCR As Visibility Drops
Air quality is poor, and cold winds persist. No immediate relief is expected, with fog likely to continue. Western disturbances may bring snowfall to hilly regions and rain to some northern districts.
A thick blanket of fog has enveloped large parts of North India, with the national capital waking up to another hazy morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog across almost the entire Delhi-NCR region, as extremely low visibility was recorded in the early hours.
The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 7 degrees Celsius, while air quality remains in the “poor” category, with the AQI standing at 273.
Delhi-NCR Weather Over 24 Hours
Dense fog dominated Delhi-NCR over the past 24 hours, with Monday seeing no sunshine through the day. Cold winds blew at a speed of around 13 kmph, adding to the chill. According to the IMD, there is no immediate relief in sight, and dense fog is expected again during the morning hours in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.
The weather department has cautioned that visibility will remain severely reduced due to the intensity of the fog, prompting the issuance of a yellow alert. Commuters have been advised to remain vigilant, especially during early mornings and late nights, as both road and air traffic may be affected.
Temperature and Visibility Outlook
As per the forecast, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR today is expected to range between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius. Dense fog during the morning hours could significantly impact visibility, and motorists have been advised to drive slowly and use fog lights.
The IMD’s forecast up to February 8 indicates no major change in weather conditions, with fog likely to persist. Cold winds will continue to keep winter conditions intact, with increased chill during morning and evening hours.
What Lies Ahead for North India
According to the IMD, two western disturbances will become active in succession over the hilly regions. The first is expected to take effect on the night of February 2, followed by the second on the night of February 5. Snowfall is likely in higher-altitude areas on February 2 and 3, while several regions may witness snowfall on February 6 and 7.
Due to these systems, minimum temperatures across North India could drop over the next two days. Rain is also likely in northern districts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and south-western Uttar Pradesh.
