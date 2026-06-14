Delhi Braces For Rising Humidity As Relief From Rain Begins To Fade; Check IMD Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory during these weather changes.

After several days of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds brought relief from the scorching summer heat, Delhi-NCR is now expected to experience rising humidity and a gradual increase in temperatures over the coming days.

Weather experts attribute the recent pleasant conditions to the influence of a Western Disturbance, which lowered temperatures across the region. However, as the system weakens and moves away from the national capital, its impact is expected to diminish from Sunday onwards.

Humid Conditions Likely To Return

According to meteorologists, Delhi residents may start feeling uncomfortable humidity despite the absence of extreme heat. Increased moisture levels following recent rainfall are expected to make conditions muggy over the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Sunday. However, no severe weather warning has been issued for the national capital at present.

Delhi Weather Today

The temperature in Delhi-NCR remained around 28 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, with clear skies prevailing across most parts of the region.

Humidity levels are expected to remain around 72 percent, while winds are likely to blow at a speed of around 2 kmph.

The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could touch 38 degrees Celsius during the day.

Experts said weather conditions are likely to remain variable, although there is currently no forecast of a severe heatwave over the coming days.

Cooler-Than-Normal Conditions On Saturday

According to IMD data, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 4.3 degrees below the seasonal average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Relative humidity stood at 48 percent at 5:30 pm on Saturday.

Meteorologists had forecast thunderstorms, lightning, rain and gusty winds on Saturday evening and night, similar to weather conditions witnessed a day earlier.

Air Quality Remains Satisfactory

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the satisfactory category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 111 at 6 pm on Saturday.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the 'Moderate' category, while readings between 51 and 100 are considered 'Satisfactory'.

With rainfall activity expected to reduce gradually, temperatures are likely to rise moderately during the week, though weather experts do not foresee any immediate return of severe heatwave conditions.