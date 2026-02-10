Delhi To See Misty Mornings This Week With No Major Change In Min Temp; AQI Remains ‘Poor’

Delhi is likely to witness misty mornings this week, with no major change in temperatures in the next seven days. The forecast comes after the national capital recorded its warmest day of February so far on Monday, with the maximum temperature climbing to 26.7 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above the seasonal average, according to official data.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist during the morning hours on Tuesday and this week. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may hover near 26 degrees Celsius.

There will be "no large change in minimum temperatures during next 7 days except 11 & 15 February when rise is about 1-2°C. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during next 7 days," the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department also forecast mainly clear sky during next seven days except on February 9, 10, 14, and 15, when it is likely to be partly cloudy sky. "Mist during morning hours during next 7 days," it stated.

Station-Wise Temperature Readings

Among various monitoring stations in the capital, Palam registered a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road recorded 25.0 degrees Celsius, Ridge 25.3 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures at these locations stood at 9.8 degrees Celsius in Palam, 9.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 10.8 degrees Celsius at Ridge, and 8.8 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar.

Air Quality Remains In ‘Poor’ Category

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the "poor" category on Tuesday after deteriorating on Monday. The AQI stood at 268 at 8 AM, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app.

#WATCH | Delhi | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around ITO recorded at 277 in the 'poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) pic.twitter.com/O5avhoqA5r — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2026

The air quality early warning system has forecast that Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category until February 12.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.