Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi To See Misty Mornings This Week With No Major Change In Min Temp; AQI Remains ‘Poor’

Delhi To See Misty Mornings This Week With No Major Change In Min Temp; AQI Remains ‘Poor’

IMD has forecast mainly clear sky during next seven days with no large change in minimum temperatures during next 7 days. The Air Quality Index remained in the 'poor' category.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 08:45 AM (IST)

Delhi is likely to witness misty mornings this week, with no major change in temperatures in the next seven days. The forecast comes after the national capital recorded its warmest day of February so far on Monday, with the maximum temperature climbing to 26.7 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above the seasonal average, according to official data.  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist during the morning hours on Tuesday and this week. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may hover near 26 degrees Celsius.

There will be "no large change in minimum temperatures during next 7 days except 11 & 15 February when rise is about 1-2°C. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during next 7 days," the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department also forecast mainly clear sky during next seven days except on February 9, 10, 14, and 15, when it is likely to be partly cloudy sky. "Mist during morning hours during next 7 days," it stated.

Station-Wise Temperature Readings

Among various monitoring stations in the capital, Palam registered a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road recorded 25.0 degrees Celsius, Ridge 25.3 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures at these locations stood at 9.8 degrees Celsius in Palam, 9.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 10.8 degrees Celsius at Ridge, and 8.8 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar.

Air Quality Remains In ‘Poor’ Category

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the "poor" category on Tuesday after deteriorating on Monday. The AQI stood at 268 at 8 AM, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app.

The air quality early warning system has forecast that Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category until February 12.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather IMD DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
World
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
News
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget