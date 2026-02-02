Delhi–Varanasi Travel Time To Cut To Just Three Hours With New High-Speed Rail Corridor

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget 2026–27, announced the construction of a high-speed rail corridor between Delhi and Varanasi. Once completed, travel time from Delhi to major cities such as Lucknow and Varanasi will be reduced to just two and three hours, respectively. The project is expected to significantly strengthen connectivity between Uttar Pradesh’s key cities and the national capital. Trains on this high-speed route will operate at speeds of up to 300 kmph.

Preparations for the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed rail corridor have been underway for several years. Surveys for the route began nearly two years ago, and a detailed roadmap has now been finalised. With the Centre officially announcing the project, excitement has grown among residents of Uttar Pradesh. Trains on this corridor are expected to run at bullet-train speeds.

In this year’s Budget, the central government also announced plans to build seven new high-speed rail corridors across the country. Of these, two will pass through Uttar Pradesh -- the Delhi–Varanasi corridor and another connecting Varanasi with Siliguri. These corridors will pass through major UP cities, including Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.

Delhi–Varanasi Journey In Just Three Hours

According to an Amar Ujala report, the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed corridor is likely to be developed via Lucknow, connecting cities such as Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly and Kanpur along the way. Trains on this route will run at a speed of 300 kmph.

The distance between Delhi and Lucknow is approximately 490 km, which would be covered in around two hours. Similarly, the 790-km journey between Delhi and Varanasi could be completed in just three hours.

With this high-speed corridor, travel time between Delhi and Lucknow will be reduced by nearly one-third, allowing passengers to make same-day return trips. Fares on the high-speed trains are expected to be benchmarked against airline ticket prices. Sources suggest that the fare between Delhi and Lucknow could be around Rs 5,000, though this may be revised based on demand and operational requirements.