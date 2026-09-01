Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For BRICS Motorcade Rehearsal Today: Check Diversions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi police rehearse motorcade Tuesday for upcoming BRICS Summit.

Traffic restrictions, diversions expected at 22 points, 35 roads.

Major junctions across national capital will face movement restrictions.

Delhi commuters are likely to face traffic restrictions on Tuesday afternoon as the city police is set to conduct a rehearsal of the motorcade arrangements for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

The rehearsal will take place between 11 am and 3 pm, with diversions planned at 22 points across the national capital, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

The BRICS Summit 2026 is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13.

Over 35 Roads To Be Affected

More than 35 roads will see restrictions or diversions during the rehearsal. Among them are Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path and Janpath.

Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg are also among the roads listed in the advisory.

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Restrictions At Major Junctions

At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, vehicles will not be allowed towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg. Commercial vehicles travelling beyond Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk will also be stopped from proceeding towards W-Point.

Vehicles approaching C-Hexagon from Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath will be diverted, while movement towards Windsor Place and the RBI on Sansad Marg will be restricted at Patel Chowk.

The RML Hospital roundabout will also see restrictions, with traffic barred towards Mother Teresa Crescent and Talkatora Road.

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At Vande Matram Marg, movement on Simon Bolivar Marg will be restricted. Vehicles coming from Dhaula Kuan Flyover will not be allowed to proceed towards Sardar Patel Marg.

Traffic at Moti Bagh Flyover will be diverted away from Shanti Path.

Similarly, vehicles travelling on Africa Avenue towards Yashwant Place at Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg will face restrictions.