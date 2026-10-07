Traffic restrictions are in place because the BJP is celebrating 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public life. The main event, 'Seva Jyoti' programme, will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex.
Delhi Traffic Alert: Restrictions On Key Roads As BJP Marks PM Modi’s 25 Years In Public Life
Restrictions will remain in place from 5 am to 1 pm, with diversions expected on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, Ring Road, IP Marg and Vikas Marg, among other stretches.
- Delhi traffic restrictions for PM Modi's 25th anniversary event.
- Key Delhi roads face restrictions 5 AM to 1 PM.
- Commuters advised to avoid key routes; parking prohibited.
Traffic restrictions will be imposed on several key roads in Delhi on Wednesday as the BJP prepares to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public life.
The restrictions will remain in force from 5 am to 1 pm around the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, where the Delhi BJP will hold its main ‘Seva Jyoti’ programme. Processions of BJP workers and supporters from organisational mandals across Delhi will also converge at the venue ahead of the event, news agency PTI reported.
Depending on traffic conditions and operational requirements, vehicles may be diverted on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), IP Marg and Vikas Marg during the period, the Delhi Traffic Police said.
Key Roads And Stretches To Face Diversions
Traffic diversions will also affect the Shanti Van Crossing-Rajghat-Bhairon Marg stretch on both carriageways of Ring Road. The stretch between Geeta Colony Flyover, IP Flyover and Salimgarh Bypass, as well as W-Point-Delhi Gate and Delhi Gate-Rajghat on JLN Marg, will also be affected.
The Rajghat-Kisan Ghat/Power House Road stretch and both carriageways between ITO and Yamuna Bridge via IP Marg and Vikas Marg will also face restrictions, according to the traffic advisory cited by PTI.
No traffic will be permitted on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road from 6 am onwards, police said, citing operational requirements.
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Commuter Advisory
The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Marg, Vikas Marg, JLN Marg, Ring Road and Salimgarh Bypass between 5 am and 1 pm, wherever possible.
Parking will also be prohibited on the affected roads and stretches. Vehicles found parked in these areas may be towed, and their owners could face prosecution, according to the advisory.
Several BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MPs, MLAs and national and state office-bearers, are expected to attend the programme.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are there traffic restrictions in Delhi on Wednesday?
What are the timings for the traffic restrictions?
The traffic restrictions will be in force from 5 am to 1 pm on Wednesday. Additionally, no traffic will be permitted on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road from 6 am onwards.
Which major roads will be affected by the traffic diversions?
Key affected roads include Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), IP Marg, and Vikas Marg. Several specific stretches like Shanti Van Crossing-Rajghat and ITO to Yamuna Bridge will also face restrictions.
Can commuters park their vehicles on the affected roads?
No, parking will be prohibited on all affected roads and stretches during the restriction period. Vehicles found parked in these areas may be towed, and their owners could face prosecution.