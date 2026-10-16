Delhi Police Warn Of Traffic Disruptions Ahead Of CJP's Tiranga March, List Key Roads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP protest will disrupt Connaught Place traffic Friday.

Traffic disruptions expected from 3 pm onwards.

Major roads including Parliament Street, Janpath, face congestion.

Commuters advised to plan journeys, use public transport.

Traffic movement in Delhi’s Connaught Place and surrounding areas is likely to be affected on Friday, October 16, following the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call for a protest and ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march. According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, disruptions may begin at 3 pm, with several major roads expected to witness congestion.

The police said traffic diversions may be introduced depending on the situation at the spot. Commuters could be directed to alternative routes as part of the arrangements.

People travelling through Connaught Place and nearby areas have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Key Roads Likely To Be Affected

According to the traffic advisory, traffic may be affected on Parliament Street, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane and Chelmsford Road.

Commuters using Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath may also face delays. Traffic arrangements could change around Rail Bhawan, Rafi Marg, C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and Windsor Place.

Other roads that may be affected include Gol Dak Khana, the stretch of Ashoka Road between the General Post Office (GPO) and C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.

Traffic Disruptions Expected After 3 PM

The advisory warns that the impact on traffic could begin at 3 pm. People travelling towards Connaught Place, New Delhi Railway Station and other busy areas nearby should leave with additional time for their journeys.

Those heading to offices, hospitals, railway stations or other essential destinations have been advised to consider alternative routes. The specific roads affected and the diversions imposed will depend on the situation at the time.

Delhi Police Issue Commuter Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and account for possible delays. Wherever possible, people have been advised to use the Metro and other public transport instead of private vehicles.

Commuters have also been asked to avoid parking vehicles along roads and use designated parking areas. The police have urged people to follow instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed in the affected areas.