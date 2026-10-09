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English NewsCitiesDelhi Traders Seek Ban On Protests In Commercial Areas Till Diwali, Cite Falling Footfall Amid ECI Agitation

Delhi Traders Seek Ban On Protests In Commercial Areas Till Diwali, Cite Falling Footfall Amid ECI Agitation

The traders' body claims market business has fallen around 70 per cent in three days, while daily visits by shoppers from outside Delhi have dropped sharply.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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  • Traders propose designated protest sites away from city center.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Centre to restrict large-scale demonstrations in Delhi's major commercial and central areas from Navratri through Diwali, arguing that protests and related disruptions are hitting businesses during a crucial shopping period.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal called for curbs on large gatherings at locations such as Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Lutyens' Delhi. He also proposed establishing a designated protest site outside the city's central areas to prevent demonstrations from disrupting commercial activity.

The demand comes as traders prepare for the festive rush, with Navratri and Ramlila events beginning on October 11, followed by Diwali and the wedding season.

Goyal said the period was particularly important for Delhi's trading community and warned that disruptions to transport and movement in central areas could affect around 15 lakh traders across the capital.

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CTI Claims Delhi Market Business Down 70%

Citing its survey, the traders' body claimed that business activity in Delhi's markets had declined by around 70 per cent over the preceding three days.

It also reported a sharp fall in the number of shoppers travelling to Delhi from other places. According to CTI, their daily numbers had dropped from an estimated two to three lakh to around 40,000-50,000. Local market footfall, meanwhile, had fallen by more than 50 per cent, it claimed.

The CTI attributed the decline to repeated metro station closures, traffic congestion and disruptions around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Connaught Place, saying these factors were discouraging people from visiting markets.

Goyal said the organisation recognised the importance of peaceful demonstrations but argued that large protests in central Delhi immediately before the festive season had a direct impact on traders.

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CTI Proposes Separate Protest Zone Outside Central Delhi

CTI general secretary Gurmeet Arora called on the government to introduce revised rules for demonstrations involving more than 1,000 people at Jantar Mantar and other prominent locations.

The organisation also recommended creating a permanent protest zone away from central Delhi, suggesting Burari or Ramlila Maidan as possible sites.

The appeal comes ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's planned protest in Delhi on October 10, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)

Frequently Asked Questions

What alternative solutions has the CTI proposed for demonstrations?

The CTI has proposed establishing a designated protest site outside central Delhi, suggesting locations like Burari or Ramlila Maidan. They also called for revised rules for large demonstrations involving over 1,000 people.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
ECI DELHI DELHI NEWS CTI CEC Gyanesh Kumar Eci Protests
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