Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traders propose designated protest sites away from city center.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Centre to restrict large-scale demonstrations in Delhi's major commercial and central areas from Navratri through Diwali, arguing that protests and related disruptions are hitting businesses during a crucial shopping period.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal called for curbs on large gatherings at locations such as Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Lutyens' Delhi. He also proposed establishing a designated protest site outside the city's central areas to prevent demonstrations from disrupting commercial activity.





The demand comes as traders prepare for the festive rush, with Navratri and Ramlila events beginning on October 11, followed by Diwali and the wedding season.

Goyal said the period was particularly important for Delhi's trading community and warned that disruptions to transport and movement in central areas could affect around 15 lakh traders across the capital.

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CTI Claims Delhi Market Business Down 70%

Citing its survey, the traders' body claimed that business activity in Delhi's markets had declined by around 70 per cent over the preceding three days.

It also reported a sharp fall in the number of shoppers travelling to Delhi from other places. According to CTI, their daily numbers had dropped from an estimated two to three lakh to around 40,000-50,000. Local market footfall, meanwhile, had fallen by more than 50 per cent, it claimed.

The CTI attributed the decline to repeated metro station closures, traffic congestion and disruptions around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Connaught Place, saying these factors were discouraging people from visiting markets.

Goyal said the organisation recognised the importance of peaceful demonstrations but argued that large protests in central Delhi immediately before the festive season had a direct impact on traders.

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CTI Proposes Separate Protest Zone Outside Central Delhi

CTI general secretary Gurmeet Arora called on the government to introduce revised rules for demonstrations involving more than 1,000 people at Jantar Mantar and other prominent locations.

The organisation also recommended creating a permanent protest zone away from central Delhi, suggesting Burari or Ramlila Maidan as possible sites.

The appeal comes ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's planned protest in Delhi on October 10, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)