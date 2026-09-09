Delhi To See Rain Over Weekend, Weather To Remain Dry Today

Delhi is likely to experience dry weather on Wednesday, September 9, with no rainfall expected during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, rain is likely in the national capital on September 11 and 12.

The city's base station at Safdarjung recorded the highest temperature at 35.0 degrees Celsius, while Mayur Vihar recorded the lowest at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR experienced partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, September 8. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.0 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below normal.

What Will Delhi Weather Be Like Today?

The IMD has forecast a sunny day with mainly clear skies and light cloud cover on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Winds are likely to provide some relief from the heat. Northwesterly winds are expected to blow during the day at speeds of 20-25 kmph.

Temperatures are likely to fluctuate in the capital through the week, while the chances of significant rainfall remain low.

Maximum Temperature Shows Little Change

Over the past 24 hours, there was no significant change in Delhi's minimum and maximum temperatures. The minimum temperature across the city remained between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum ranged between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

In some parts of the city, the minimum temperature was considerably below normal, with departures ranging from 3.1 to 5.0 degrees Celsius below normal. Other areas recorded temperatures 1.6 to 3.0 degrees below normal, while some parts remained within the normal range.

During the day, westerly winds blew at speeds of 15-20 kmph. At Palam, however, wind speeds reached around 31 kmph at about 1 pm.

The maximum humidity recorded during the period was 91 per cent, while the minimum humidity stood at 56 per cent.