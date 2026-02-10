Delhi Teen Stabbed To Death In Khyala, Two Minors Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A shocking incident has been reported from West Delhi’s Khayala area, where a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in public late on Tuesday night, triggering fear and anger among local residents. The victim, identified as Sohel, was attacked in an open ground near a community centre, police said.

The killing has raised serious questions about public safety, with residents asking how such a brutal crime could take place in an open area frequented by locals.

Stabbing During Clash in Open Ground

The incident occurred near the community centre in C-Block, Khayala. Police said they received a PCR call about a stabbing around 8:45 pm. Initial investigations suggest that a fight broke out between a group of boys in the open ground, which quickly escalated into violence.

During the clash, Sohel was stabbed in the abdomen, leaving him critically injured.

Teen Succumbs to Injuries at Hospital

Sohel was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors attempted to save him. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Medical officials said excessive bleeding due to the abdominal stab wound proved fatal.

The body has been preserved for postmortem examination, after which it will be handed over to the family.

Family Devastated, Demands Strict Action

Sohel’s father is a tailor by profession. The family includes two other sons, one elder and one younger. The sudden death of the teenager has left the family shattered. Relatives said they were inconsolable and demanded strict action against those responsible for the killing.

Police Detain Two Minors, CCTV Footage Examined

Delhi Police have intensified the investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify others involved in the incident. Two minors have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

According to police, both detained juveniles are school dropouts. One of them lost his father earlier, and his mother works as a domestic helper, while the other’s parents are factory workers. The minors told investigators that the stabbing occurred during a mutual altercation.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the killing. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any further unrest.