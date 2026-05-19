Why Delhi Taxi, Auto Drivers Are Going On 3-Day Strike From May 21

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HomeCitiesDelhi Taxi, Auto Drivers To Go On 3-Day Strike From May 21: What Are They Demanding?

Delhi Taxi, Auto Drivers To Go On 3-Day Strike From May 21: What Are They Demanding?

Delhi taxi and auto drivers have planned a three-day strike from May 21, demanding fare revisions and relief from rising fuel costs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 May 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Drivers strike May 21-23 for taxi, auto-rickshaw fare hikes.
  • Unions cite 15 years without fare revision, rising fuel costs.
  • Accusations of app-based cab firms' arbitrary pricing practices.
  • Protest planned at Delhi Secretariat if demands unmet.

Commercial vehicle drivers’ unions in Delhi have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to 23, demanding an increase in taxi and auto-rickshaw fares in view of rising fuel prices and increasing operational costs.

The All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlining their demands.

According to the unions, fares for city taxis in the Delhi-NCR region have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite repeated increases in the prices of CNG, petrol and diesel.

Drivers Cite Rising Fuel Prices, Financial Stress

“Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23,” said Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union.

The unions warned that if the government does not announce a fare hike within one or two weeks, the protest could escalate further.

“If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible,” the union said.

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App-Based Cab Firms Also Under Scanner

The drivers’ unions also accused app-based cab aggregators of arbitrary pricing practices and alleged that commercial drivers were being pushed into “economic exploitation and slavery-like conditions”.

The letter stated that while app-based companies continue to increase fares, drivers themselves are not receiving proportional benefits.

The unions demanded that the government formulate stronger policies to protect taxi drivers from financial exploitation.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Bread Prices Rise By Rs 5 Per Loaf, Vada Pav To Get Costlier

HC Order, Protest At Secretariat

The unions also referred to a Delhi High Court directive issued last year, saying the court had asked the government to resolve taxi drivers’ issues and revise fares.

However, according to the unions, the government has delayed action by citing pending approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

The Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union had raised similar concerns in a letter to the chief minister last week.

Apart from the strike, the unions have also announced a protest outside the Delhi Secretariat on May 23.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Trump Claims US Iran Strike Was Delayed, Issues New Warning

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are commercial vehicle drivers in Delhi going on strike?

Commercial vehicle drivers are striking from May 21-23 to demand an increase in taxi and auto-rickshaw fares due to rising fuel prices and operational costs.

How long has it been since taxi fares were last revised in Delhi-NCR?

Fares for city taxis in the Delhi-NCR region have not been revised for nearly 15 years, despite repeated increases in fuel prices.

What are the drivers' concerns regarding app-based cab firms?

Drivers accuse app-based companies of arbitrary pricing and exploiting drivers economically, as fares increase without proportional benefits for drivers.

Besides the strike, what other action are the unions taking?

The unions have also announced a protest outside the Delhi Secretariat on May 23 if their demands are not met.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Petrol Price Hike Fuel Hike DELHI NEWS
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