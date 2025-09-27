Delhi Ashram Baba Chaitanyananda Withdrew Rs 50 Lakh After FIR Against Him

From allegations of sexually harassing at least 17 students to flaunting fake diplomatic license plates on his luxury cars, the list of accusations against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati is both long and disturbing.

Also known as Dr. Parthasarthy, the controversial figure is now at the center of multiple criminal investigations. The Delhi Police has uncovered startling details about his alleged crimes, painting a chilling picture of manipulation, intimidation, and financial fraud.

FIR Sparks Shocking Revelations

The controversy erupted after an FIR was lodged against Chaitanyananda on August 4. During a virtual meeting with over 30 female students of a private management institute, several of them came forward with harrowing accounts of sexual harassment, threats, and coercion.

Many of these young women, reportedly from economically weaker backgrounds, described how the godman used his influence to control every aspect of their lives. According to investigators, he not only threatened to fail students who resisted but also monitored their movements closely.

Financial Irregularities And Multiple Identities

As the probe deepened, investigators discovered that Chaitanyananda allegedly operated multiple bank accounts under different names by submitting forged documents. Police sources revealed that he withdrew more than ₹50 lakh soon after the FIR was registered against him.

Adding to the financial trail, a Delhi court on Friday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in a separate case involving alleged misappropriation of funds. Chaitanyananda remains on the run.

Bank Accounts Worth Crores Frozen

Authorities have now frozen nearly ₹8 crore linked to the godman. This includes 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposits tied to a trust floated by Saraswati. Investigators believe the money came largely from donations.

Further digging revealed that Chaitanyananda created a fraudulent entity, Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research Foundation Trust, through which he allegedly diverted property and funds for personal benefit. Court documents note that he misused revenues from a land sale, effectively embezzling resources that belonged to the original institution.

How He Controlled His Victims

Perhaps most chilling are the accounts of how Chaitanyananda maintained control over his students. According to a friend of one of the victims, he demanded that students hand over their mobile phones, claiming it was to help them 'focus on studies.' The devices would remain in his custody, with replacements given at his discretion.

The tactic, sources said, ensured that the victims were cut off from external help and remained under his influence. To tighten his grip further, students were forced to surrender their original educational certificates, which were only returned after course completion.

As the investigation widens, more troubling details continue to emerge about Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s alleged actions. With mounting evidence of sexual harassment, financial fraud, and misuse of trust property.