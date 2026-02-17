‘It Was A Mistake’: Father Of Teen In Delhi SUV Crash Apologises After Biker’s Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The father of the teenager accused of running over a 23-year-old motorcyclist in Delhi earlier this month has described the fatal crash as a “mistake” and expressed deep regret over the incident.

“I am also a parent. It was a mistake. I am very, very sorry,” he said.

The victim, Sahil Dhaneshra, was on his way to work when a Scorpio SUV, allegedly driven by the minor, collided head-on with his motorcycle near Lal Bahadur Shastri College at around noon on February 3. The force of the crash also caused the SUV to hit a parked cab, leaving its driver seriously injured.

Police detained the teenager, who did not have a driving licence, and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board. The Board subsequently sent him to an observation home. On February 10, he was granted interim bail, with authorities citing his ongoing Class 10 board examinations.

‘We Were Scared,’ Says Father

Recounting the day of the accident, the father said his wife received a call between 11.30 am and 11.45 am informing her that their son had been involved in a crash.

“The child met with an accident. I got scared,” he told NDTV, adding that he urged his wife to take their son to hospital immediately.

He said he was away from Delhi at the time and took a flight back, landing around 6 pm, nearly four hours after the incident. From the airport, he went straight to the police station in Dwarka.

“We got all the information about the accident. They said, ‘This is your car.’ We said, ‘Yes, sir.’ They asked if this is your son. I said, ‘Yes’,” he recalled, adding that he submitted all relevant documents to the police. He also alleged that there was a large crowd at the station and claimed the family faced threats there.

When asked who was responsible for giving an SUV to a minor, the father maintained that he was not at home at the time. “The child made a mistake. He made a mistake. This is wrong,” he said.

Questions Over Vehicle History

The vehicle reportedly has 13 challans against it, including nine for speeding. Responding to questions about why the teenager was allowed to drive, the father said the SUV is used for business purposes and that hired drivers were responsible for the violations.

“We have drivers and the challans are because of them, not because my child was driving the car around,” he said.

Pressed on whether he had ever stopped his son from driving, the father claimed he was unaware of it. “I never knew about it. He was very scared of me,” he said, reiterating that his son did not possess a driving licence.

He also denied suggestions that the teen’s sister, who was reportedly in the vehicle at the time, was filming social media content. “No, she was not making reels. She was taking pictures and making a video,” he said.