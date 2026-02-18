Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Inna Makan’s life, she says, ended on February 3. Her 23-year-old son, Sahil Dhaneshra, was killed when his motorcycle collided head-on with a Mahindra Scorpio SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old in Delhi’s Dwarka. Since then, she has been left grappling with a grief that, in her words, no apology can erase.

Responding to an interview in which the teenager’s father expressed that he was “very sorry” for her loss, Makan dismissed the statement outright.

“The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry after I spoke on the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry,” she told NDTV, as public anger over yet another case of underage driving continues to mount.

‘Will He Accept a Sorry?’

Seated beside her son’s portrait, Makan questioned whether an apology could ever compensate for the loss of a child.

“If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry? My world can't come back with his sorry. What should I do? I have no mornings, no evenings, no reason to go to work, no reason to wake up. Do you think my life will ever come back to normal?” she asked.

Sahil, who was preparing to leave for the United Kingdom for a postgraduate course, died at the scene of the crash. The teenager who was behind the wheel was sent to a correctional home and later released for the duration of his Class 10 board examinations.

Video Sparks Fresh Allegations

The case has drawn further scrutiny after a video, allegedly filmed by the accused’s sister from the co-driver’s seat, surfaced online. The footage has triggered allegations that the siblings were recording a social media reel at the time of the collision.

For Makan, a single mother, the idea that a “fun reel” may have preceded the crash has deepened her anguish. Sahil’s father died in 2018 and, according to her, had not supported the family. She has said her life revolved around securing the best future for her son.

Now, with Sahil gone, she says she intends to wind up her real estate business and devote herself entirely to seeking justice.